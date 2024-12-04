Plenty of tail-wagging fun awaits…

This festive season, there’s plenty you can get up to with your little ones. But not every event opens its doors to the whole family, and by the whole family we mean the four-legged ones as well. One such festive event in Dubai you can bring them along to is Feastival.

Now in its second edition, Feastival is a dog-friendly family festival all pet owners in Dubai shouldn’t miss. It takes place on December 14, 2024 at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club from 12pm until 10pm.

Here are the fun, festive highlights to expect:

Festival-goers can expect a jam-packed day of fun with several activities available. And yes, this also includes your furry friends. There will be a giant ball pit designed just for them where they can unleash all their energy and make new friends. The team from Dogwalk will be at the arena to manage the off-the-leash activities.

There will also be a fun dog show where you can walk away with prizes, including one for ‘Best Costume’. If they need a little treat, they can enjoy free ice cream that has been created exclusively for dogs. And they can even cool off in the doggy paddling pool.

For the little ones on two legs, there is a dedicated Kid Zone with a bouncy castle, a soft play pod, a ball pit, and slides. For a sweet treat, they can tuck into ice cream, candy floss, and popcorn from the food carts.

To add to the holiday spirit, there will be snowfall every hour for two minutes, which will really bring out those winter wonderland feels. Stay until 6.30pm where a tree lighting ceremony will take place, backed by carol singers to make the evening even more magical. From 7.30pm, there will be live music to keep the festive mood high, and you can even shop at the mini-Christmas market where you’ll find items for both humans and pets.

And of course, Santa will make an appearance, and there is a special meet-and-greet. However, due to his busy schedule, you will need to book a spot in advance to secure a spot to get a cherished photo.

Ticket information

Book your tickets in advance for Dhs20 per person on here. If you purchase it on the day, it’s Dhs30.

Children under the age of 13 can enter for free, and for an all-day play at the Kids’ Zone, it’s Dhs30 for all-day play.

Tickets to meet Santa cost Dhs60 and can be booked in advance here. There are two time sessions: 3pm to 4pm, and 4.15pm to 5.15pm. You will need just one ticket for the entire family, and the cost will include a photo on your phone, plus a small treat for your pet or child.

For more information, visit dubaifeastival.com. Ensure you read up on the rules here before you purchase your tickets.