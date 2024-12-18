Sponsored: Say Yas to all the festive fun…

Watch Yas Plaza Hotels transform into a festive wonderland this year, with sparkling seasonal celebrations and indulgent feasts setting the stage beautifully for an unforgettable festive season. You’ll have a memorable Christmas celebration to enjoy with loved ones, as each unique venue at Yas Plaza Hotels offers a unique twist on tradition.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Filini Garden

At fabulous Filini Garden’s Christmas Eve dinner, you’ll alight on an evening of merriment where you’ll be served up authentic Italian delights and refreshing festive sips, as you sway to live performances that will elevate your evening further.

December 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs525 bubbly, Dhs150 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0) 2 656 2402, WhatsApp: (0)50 776 5532. @filinigarden

Amerigos

Come Christmas Eve, spice up your noche buena this year at Amerigos, with sizzling Mexican flavors, tastebud-punching drinks, lively performances, Santa sightings and piñatas packed with festive fun await.

December 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs525 bubbles, Dhs150 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 656 2412, WhatsApp: (0)56 501 8935. @amerigosyasisland

Jing Asia

Jing Asia will host you for a sensational Christmas celebration where you’ll be able to savour Asian and global delights, while and kids are thrilled with festive carols.

December 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs335 house, Dhs125 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 656 3055. WhatsApp: (0)50 662 4957 @crowneplazayasisland

Christmas Day

Stills

Keep the festive energy going well into Christmas Day, with a delightful brunch featuring an array of exciting European dishes, accompanied by live festive jazz, Christmas medleys and a children’s corner filled with games, activities and a Santa visit as he comes bearing gifts.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs525 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 656 3066. WhatsApp: (0)56 536 0277. @stillsyasisland

