Dazzling displays of fireworks in Dubai will illuminate the skies as we ring in 2025…

Fireworks are the ultimate celebration, loved by both adults and children alike. Dubai regularly hosts firework displays, and goes all-out for New Year’s Eve.

So if you want to see fireworks in Dubai for New Year’s Eve 2024, here’s where to go.

Burj Khalifa

The New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai are probably one of the most famous firework displays in the world, and Emaar has already confirmed they’ll be going ahead again this year. Many restaurants in the area will have their own packages however Emaar have announced a more affordable option, ticketed entry to Burj Park. Tickets are priced at Dhs580 for adults and Dhs370 for children, with under-fives entering for free. In Burj Park, you’ll be treated to a carnival-like experience with live-entertainment, food trucks, kids workshops and more. Book tickets here.

@burkhalifa

Atlantis, The Palm

Oh, what a feeling! Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party, who will perform just before their colourful firework extravaganza as the clock strikes 12. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Even if you’re not attending their event, you’ll be able to see the fireworks from all over Palm Jumeirah and parts of Dubai Marina.

@atlantisthepalm

Dubai Festival City Mall

As part of the exciting array of activations at Dubai Festival City Mall this Dubai Shopping Festival, there is a daily firework show at Festival Bay at 9pm from December 6 to January 12. However for New Year’s Eve there’s a 2025 countdown and fireworks at midnight.

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Bluewater’s and JBR

To celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Dubai, the skies will light up with fireworks at The Beach and Bluewaters at midnight. On Bluewaters, there are lots of licensed restaurants with terrace seating where you can watch the fireworks, while on JBR, an array of unlicensed restaurants overlooking the beach come with prime firework views. If you want more celebrations though, the dazzling drone shows take place daily at 8pm and 10pm at JBR and Bluewaters until January 12.

@bluewatersdubai, @thebeachdubai

Expo City Dubai

Expo City puts on a great show, regardless of the event or occasion so we can only imagine how amazing the New Year’s Eve celebrations are going to be. There will be a dazzling firework display and official countdown to 2025 at midnight, plus it’s going to be part of CNN’s live NYE broadcast.

@expocitydubai

Global Village

Global Village has taken New Year’s Eve up a level and made sure that everyone in the family can be included. They have seven different firework displays starting at 8pm and running every hour until 1am, so the little ones can be a part of it and not fighting to stay awake when the clock strikes 12.

@globalvillageuae

Hatta

As part of Hatta Winter Festival, there will be a huge firework display on New Year’s Eve. Imagine being in the middle of the quiet and secluded Hatta mountains watching the magical colors light up the sky around you? Stunning.

@visit.hatta

J1 Beach

The newest beach resort to grace the shores of Dubai, J1 Beach are also celebrating their first New Year’s Eve with a huge fireworks display. Head down to any of the 13 venues to see the fireworks dance across the nights sky.

@j1beachdubai

Madinat Jumeirah/ Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

The Jumeirah beachfront is illuminated each year with dazzling fireworks displays – and the New Year’s Eve spectacle set for 2024 will be no different. This year’s 8-minute-long fireworks will be offshore in front of Madinat Jumeirah Resort. This means there will be great views for guests of the surrounding hotels such as Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeirah Al Qasr, and Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

@madinatjumeirah

Al Seef

Dubai’s historical district will see a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, to mark the arrival of 2025. Make a night of it and wander the winding streets of this traditional corner of the city, getting a taste of old Dubai as you go.

@alseefdubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts – Lapita

As part of the New Year’s Eve Lu Wow Weekender that’s being hosted at Lapita to ring in 2025, there will be firework displays at 9:30pm and 12am along with other celebrations throughout the night.

@dubaiparksresorts