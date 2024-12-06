Spectacular displays are taking place until January 12…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back, and as part of the annual extravaganza, we can look forward to a month of fireworks at locations across the city, which will run from Friday December 6 until Sunday January 12, 2025.

Here’s where to see fireworks in Dubai this December and January.

December 6 until January 12 2025: Dubai Festival City Mall

As part of the exciting array of activations at Dubai Festival City Mall this DSF, there’ll be 38 nights of fireworks on every day of the shopping festival. You’ll be able to catch the daily show at Festival Bay at 9pm, accompanied by the DSF soundtrack Dubai Kawkab Akhir, by singer Rashed Al Majed.

Weekends through DSF: Hatta

Escape the city for the Hatta hills during the weekends, and you’ll be able to see fireworks every Friday and Saturday night against the backdrop of the iconic Hatta sign. The displays take place at 8pm on December 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and December 27 and 28. There will also be two final displays in January, on Jan 3 and 4.

December 13, 31, January 11: The Beach and Bluewaters

Alongside the dazzling drone shows at 8pm and 10pm at JBR and Bluewaters every day through DSF, there will be two special pyro drone shows, combining drones and fireworks, on December 13 and January 11 at 8pm. Then of course, to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024, the skies will light up with fireworks at The Beach and Bluewaters.

December 31: Al Seef

The beating heart of Dubai’s historical district will see a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, to mark the arrival of 2025. Make a night of it and wander the winding streets of this traditional corner of the city, getting a taste of yesteryear Dubai as you go. Alongside the fireworks, don’t miss Dubai Lights’ neon installation.