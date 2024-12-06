Sponsored: The show-stopping skypool promises fabulous food, drinks and firework views…

If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve destination in Dubai that’s really got the wow factor, then Cloud 22 is the place to be. This suspended infinity pool at Atlantis The Royal is already a destination du jour for fabulous pool days with sweeping vistas, and this New Year’s Eve, they’re injecting some high-energy glamour into proceedings with a fabulous soiree on December 31.

Inviting you to countdown to 2025 in style, soaring views, signature Mediterranean fare, and Cloud 22’s haute high-fashion setting provide the backdrop to an unforgettable DJ set from the Radio 1 legend Kaz James to take you into the new year. With VIP experiences, private cabanas, and luxe booths positioned right behind the DJ, there’s an array of options however you’re looking to round out 2024.

Table and sofa seating

With the low-lying seating options, entry is available from 8pm, and tables for ten come with a minimum spend that depends on where you sit. At the Lotus Bar, sunken seating comes with a Dhs10,000 minimum spend for 10, the Backstage sofas is 30,000 and the VIP DJ Booth is Dhs40,000 minimum spend.

Cabanas

Book a Cabana Experience and you’ll be able to head to Cloud 22 for 8pm for dinner and drinks with your crew as you count down to the new year. Minimum spends for all cabanas range from Dhs20,000 to Dhs40,000 depending on which cabana and view you opt for, and all are available for up to 10.

Entry from 10pm

Looking to arrive a little later? Then opt for the post-10pm entry, where you’ll pay Dhs1,250 including a glass of Champagne to toast to 2025. For backstage standing tickets, it’s Dhs2,000.

With stunning views, immaculate vibes, and a breathtaking alfresco setting, you’ll want to make this your most memorable NYE yet at Cloud 22.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, 8pm onwards, Tuesday December 31. atlantis.com