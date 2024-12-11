The capital never tires of glorious Japanese eats…

While it can sometimes feel like Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, a popular lifestyle and dining destination among long-time residents is sometimes forgotten in the bustle of all the swanky new eats coming to town, brand new openings such as Beau, earlier this year, and now Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori from chef Akmal Anuar and Sunset Hospitality Group are shifting the focus back on to Marina Mall.

Located right opposite Cipriani Dolci on the ground level, Goldfish is now open for business, and welcomes shoppers, diners and loyal fans of the brand to head on over and enjoy a cosy interior and spacious outdoor seating under a dome of natural light and signature Japanese dishes. It adds beautifully to the mall’s portfolio of acclaimed dining options, at one of the capital’s leading spots on the corniche.

Goldfish’s menu spells out all of its famed creations, and whether you’re well-versed with creations such as sushi rolls, sashimi and wagyu or a complete beginner, this is a great place to begin – because the menu is simple to understand, while serving up a great iteration of these classic eats. While starters such as the yellowtail carpaccio(Dhs72), mains like the king prawn skewers(Dhs84) with red curry paste, and the adored wagyu sliders(Dhs115) are all mouthwatering mentions, they also introduce you to the world of Japanese cooking in controlled portions without sacrificing taste or indulgence.

Images: supplied

We begin lunch with the corn and mizuna salad (Dhs35), bringing a healthful mix to the table with a welcome hint of sweetness and crunch, but this bowl keeps it lean to make way for the volcano sushi roll (Dhs52) with teriyaki salmon, crab and flamed mayo. This popular dish never escapes our eyes on a Japanese menu, and the flamed mayo finish is as delectable as it is theatrical.

If its skewers you want, you can also get the Australian wagyu(Dhs98) with tastebud-igniting wasabi salsa, or the flavour-packed shishito peppers (Dhs28). There’s also tori ramen at Dhs70 with Onsen egg and chili oil, as well as the Chilean seabass claypot (Dhs150), which should give you an idea of how diverse the menu is at this hotly anticipated opening in the capital.

For dessert, we recommend the chocolate bomber tart (Dhs45) or, if you want to keep with the Japanese dining theme, the matcha cheesecake (Dhs45) with almond parmesan. We round things off with the passion cooler(Dhs35) with passion fruit, and there’s also the Goldfish spritz(Dhs40), with non-alcoholic Aperol to beat those warmer days.

Verdict: Goldfish is simple and fuss-free, yet capable of drawing big numbers with authentic flavours and great service.

Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. Tel. (0)2 665 6485. @goldfishabudhabi