Parking tariffs are on the rise…

Drivers in Dubai take note: the price of parking is set to rise in key areas across the city from next year. This is because Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking in Dubai, has announced a new variable price structure that will come into effect from March 2025.

The new structure will see the flat rates for parking adjusted, with parking in peak areas during peak hours set to rise from Dhs4 per hour to Dhs6 per hour. There will also be a significant increase in the price of parking in event zones next year, which will be set at Dhs25 per hour. This will begin with areas around Dubai World Trade Centre from February 2025.

The news comes at the same time as Salik announced an increase in toll charges from the end of January 2025, with rush hour rates increasing from Dhs4 to Dhs6.

As announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the increased parking fees aim to manage demand more efficiently, and alleviate the traffic on Dubai roads during peak hours and major events.

What are the revised rates for parking in Dubai?

Dubai’s public parking areas will be divided into premium and standard parking areas, decided by factors including proximity to public transport hubs and commercial activity zones. Premium parking areas will include Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Dubai Marina, and parking here will be Dhs6 per hour during peak hours, and Dhs4 in non peak hours. Peak hours will be classed as 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.

In standard parking spaces the Dhs4 charge remains the same. Free parking will remain for those parking in public spaces overnight (from 10pm to 8am) and on Sunday.

The Grand Event Hours will be a new parking system put in place from February 2025, when special tariffs will apply during conferences, exhibitions and festivals.

New Salik fees

Crossing the city’s Salik toll gates during rush hour will soon cost Dhs6 instead of Dhs4, marking the first increase since the system launched. The revised charges come into effect at the end of January 2025, with off-peak crossings remaining at Dhs4.

Rush hours are defined as 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, while off-peak times fall between 10am and 4pm, and 8pm to 1am. For the night owls, crossing the gates will be free between 1am and 6am. Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, will follow the off-peak rate of Dhs4.