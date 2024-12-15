Sponsored: Ring in the new year with gourmet dining, a fabulous after-party and even the opportunity to snap up a staycation…

Celebrate New Year’s Eve like never before at The Link, One Za’abeel, an architectural wonder and the world’s longest cantilevered building. From Michelin-starred dining to a star-studded after-party, this grand celebration offers something for everyone.

The stars align with fabulous dining options

With half a dozen different dining destinations to try, you’re spoiled for choice. Whether it’s Indonesian, French, Nikkei, Japanese or global street food, all packages come with prime Burj Khalifa views, with prices from Dhs1,190.

All those who book their NYE at The Link will enter into a draw to win a stay for two at Siro One Za’abeel, which includes breakfast, access to the fitness lab and an array of other leisure facilities so you can start your new year right.

An iconic New Year’s Eve experience

Choose from curated packages categorised as Silver, Gold or Platinum, and expect exquisite dining, world-class entertainment, and front-row firework views at Arrazuna, Aelia, Andaliman, StreetXO, La Dame de Pic and Sagetsu.

There’s also a special package at the show-stopping Tapasake, a Nikkei restaurant that connects to The Link’s iconic infinity pool, where alfresco dining from 7pm to 12.30am is priced from Dhs3,300 to Dhs5,500.

But that’s not all. Party people are invited to dance to world-class beats by NERVO while sipping curated cocktails against breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline. General access starts at Dhs1,500, with premium upgrades including backstage privileges.

And if you’re dining at The Link and looking to keep the party going, entry to the Sphere after party is Dhs500.

New Year’s Day brunch

Your invitation to kick off 2025 in style comes in the form of Amdaliman’s New Year’s Day brunch. An Indonesian escape in the heart of the city, pair flavourful dishes and free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs349 with soft drinks or Dhs449 for the house package.

The Link, One Za’abeel, Dubai, December 31, from 7pm, packages start at Dhs1,190, Sphere access from Dhs500. Book via Tel: ()4 666 1617, email festive@thelinkdubai.com or visit thelinkdubai.com