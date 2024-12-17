Where sunsets meet Mediterranean dreams…

Dubai’s dining scene just got a stunning new addition. Mehzcla, a Mediterranean-inspired haven, officially opens this Thursday December 19 on JBR, blending the souls of Capri, Mykonos, Ibiza, and Marrakesh into one pretty seaside destination.

Situated along the picturesque shores of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Mehzcla promises a laid-back ambiance infused with a touch of glamour, offering a unique dining experience right by the beach. The restaurant’s design reflects the rich tapestries of the Mediterranean and North African coasts, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests to unwind.

Mehzcla’s menu is a culinary journey through the Mediterranean, featuring dishes inspired by the coastal regions of Italy, Greece, Spain, and Morocco. Each dish promisees a modern twist on the traditions of these foodie locales, ensuring a memorable dining experience for all.

Located at The Beach, JBR, Mehzcla brings together sophisticated design and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. As day turns to night, the space transforms into a go-to spot for those seeking easygoing luxury in the heart of Dubai.

Mehzcla, 212 The Walk, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 331 8862. @mehzclavibes