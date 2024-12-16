Cool-as-ice brands, activations and collabs in the capital…

Abu Dhabi’s brought some incredible brands to town this year, and they caught our eye instantly. Here are 5 amazing luxury collaborations, activations and brands in Abu Dhabi from 2024.

Giorgio Armani x Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline unveiled a luxe lineup of amenity kits earlier this year, ensuring you’ll experience luxury and class in every class when you fly with them. From a large, fashionable Giorgio Armani and Etihad-branded folio bag, to plush amenity kits among the clouds, to bespoke Giorgio Armani and Etihad loungewear, as well as designs inspired by the mighty Liwa dunes in Abu Dhabi, there’s plenty to discover in the Armani line when you fly Etihad.

@etihad

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design at Louvre Abu Dhabi

While Louvre Abu Dhabi regularly has one incredible curation after another, this was one of our personal favourites this year. Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design was co-curated by Évelyne Possémé, former chief curator of Ancient and Modern Jewellery at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris; and Judith Henon-Raynaud, Chief Curator and Deputy Director of the Department of Islamic Art at the Musée du Louvre, Paris. It was available to the public in February and March this year, and let visitors discover the influence of Islamic art on Cartier’s designs and creations, while featuring over 400 works including jewellery and precious objects, masterpieces of Islamic art, drawings, textiles and photographs, showcasing the influences of the Islamic arts on Cartier’s designs, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

@louvreabudhabi

Lettre à Coco at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison’s cocktail list includes a very classy Dhs76 creation, the Lettre à Coco, that’s proven a hit with patrons – and with good reason. The beverage “testifies to Jean Cocteau and Coco Chanel’s unique relationship and letter correspondence, a tribute and testimony to their wonderful friendship.” It includes jasmine, bergamot and rose and is supremely refreshing, and is set on the bar with an envelope that’s been spritzed in Chanel. Need we say more?

@lpmabudhabi Tiffany & Co. at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi This holiday season, you can savour a luxurious afternoon tea experience at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and enjoy their dazzling festive tree alongside an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections. Head to Al Meylas Lounge, inspired by the timeless elegance of both brands. The best bit? It’s still available for you to enjoy, until January 10, 2025. @fsabudhabi

Le Monde d’Hermès at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Super-luxury giants Hermès brought their ever-popular, ‘grammable Le Monde d’Hermès kiosk to one of Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destinations, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, back in February. Over a weekend, the brand, known best for their Birkin and Kelly bags, brought their traveling, sustainable and incredibly cool pop-up to the mall’s waterfront promenade, bringing a splash of orange to Al Maryah Island and handing out copies of the collector’s edition magazine at their pop-up inspired by Parisian news stands.

@hermes