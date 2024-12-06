Big names, bigger experiences…

If you’ve been following What’s On, you’d have noticed our announcement on the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards coming to Abu Dhabi in January 2025.

It also said the event would include programming including #50BestTalks (a thought leadership forum), Flavours of 50 Best, an evening brunch that features dishes from some of the world’s leading chefs… and an extensive series of 50 Best Signature Sessions, collaborative dining events featuring global and regional chefs.

Now, we have even more news on the Signature Sessions dining series…

January 25

The exclusive culinary showcase will kick off with an evening brunch, Flavours of 50 Best, at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s hugely popular Graphos Social Kitchen for you to enjoy from 6pm to 10pm. Expect culinary talent from names such as Eduard Zatruch of Disfrutar (the current winner of The World’s Best Restaurant award) alongside Gaggan Anand from Gaggan in Bangkok (ranked No.9 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024). There’s also Louisa Lim, Pastry Chef at Singapore’s Odette and voted Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2023, and the brunch will include an extensive beverage offering created by Raminta Ambroževičiūtė of LPM Dubai, as well as premium food stations to suit every taste, at a price tag of Dhs595.

January 26

You can embark on four extraordinary culinary journeys, as renowned chefs come together to craft unforgettable dining experiences. At the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri’s Bord Eau restaurant, chef Hélène Darroze of La Grande Table Marocaine will combine her expertise with Chef de Cuisine David Tavernier to create a menu that beautifully blends Moroccan authenticity with French flair. Over at Fouquet’s in the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Row on 45’s Jason Atherton will join forces with Matteo Guerra of Fouquet’s to create a fusion of modern British and refined French cuisine.

At Mina Zayed’s seaside eat Ryba, Sara Aqel of Amman’s Dara Dining will showcase Middle Eastern gastronomy with the UAE’s own Faisal Alharmoodi, and finally for fans of Italian fare, Norbert Niederkofler of Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No.52 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 extended list) will collaborate with Luigi Stinga at Talea by Antonio Guida at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

January 27

Images: supplied

On Monday, chef Fayçal Bettioui from Casablanca’s Table 3, will team up with the Butcher & Still’s own Marshall Röth at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi.

January 29

One of the capital’s prime seafood spots, Catch at St. Regis will see José Avillez, the pioneering chef from Belcanto in Lisbon (currently No.31 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list) collaborating with Head Chef Kessav Kutwaroo to present a special seven-course, four-hands tasting menu that highlights the finest regional seafood. Four of the courses will be crafted by José Avillez, showcasing his mastery of Portuguese flavours in a sophisticated, coastal-inspired setting.

Additionally, Eddie Castro from Kuuru in Jeddah, celebrated for its modern Nikkei cuisine, will unite with Chef de Cuisine Fernando Tapia at the Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Oak Room.

January 30

Chef Sergio Cabrera of MouzMari, Abu Dhabi’s Emirati-inspired Argentinian steakhouse will be joined by Mostafa Seif, chef of Khufu’s Restaurant in Cairo.

Signature Sessions, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, January 25 to 30, various locations in Abu Dhabi. theworlds50best.com