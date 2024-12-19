Ring in the New Year with style… New Year is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for ways to have a dazzling time, consider watching the fireworks. Here in Abu Dhabi, there are a few spots you can go to, but just ensure you plan ahead and reach the venue nice and early so you don’t end up counting down to midnight in your car. Here are 6 spots to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Abu Dhabi 2024

Al Marfa, Al Mugheirah Beach

This is the Al Dhafra area’s only developed beach, and it will be celebrating with a stunning firework display. Bring the whole family and head to the spot nice and early to get some shopping done at Mugheirah Bay.

@almugheirahbay

Ghiyathi

A quick Google Maps search of Ghiyathi will take you to the western region of Abu Dhabi, around 2.5 hours away from Emirates Palace. It is home to a quaint little town of Al Dhafra and visitors can watch the fireworks from Tamm Centre.

Liwa International Festival

Liwa International Festival is the place to be for fans of motorsports. It also includes cultural, heritage, artistic activities, plus live music and music. The festival has already begun and will conclude on December 31, 2024 with Moreeb Hill Climbing Championship—a prominent annual event. Besides this, visitors will be treated to a concert and a firework display on NYE.

@liwavillage

Mother of the Nation

Abu Dhabi’s favourite Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival is celebrating the start to 2025 with an Out of This World celebration. The festival will being a spectacular fireworks display and live concert by the highly celebrated Mohammed Hamaki to bring in 2025 on a high. While you’re there, you can enjoy more than 30 activities and experiences on offer before New Year festivities commence. You can read more about the festival here and buy your tickets for the festival here (prices start from Dhs30). And you can get your concert tickets at ticketmaster.ae (prices start from Dhs295). The fireworks will take place against the stunning backdrop of the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

motn.ae

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival at Al Wathba is celebrating the start of 2025 with over an hour of continuous fireworks, drones and lasers. The fireworks don’t just start at midnight but at 6pm and will light up the skies every hour until midnight, which is, of course, the main show. 6,000 drones will create dazzling pictures in the sky for 20 minutes, guaranteed to get you recording the cool action. The Sheikh Zayed Festival is set on securing four Guinness World Records, so if you want to be a part of it, grab your tickets now. Tickets are priced at just Dhs50.

zayedfestival.ae

Yas Island

Yas Island is celebrating the last day of 2024 with not one, but two firework displays. You can catch the first one at 9pm, and the second at midnight to bring in 2025. Head to Yas Bay Waterfront good and early with the family to catch a prime spot. You can also see the fireworks from Yas Marina, Yas Beach or Manar at Samaliyah Island.

@yasisland