After what feels like an incredibly long year, you need to start 2025 on the right foot. And while there are very few things that could truly qualify as the perfect way to ring in the new year, we think this one needs to be on your list. What’s better than waiting for the ball to drop with Andrea Bocelli in Abu Dhabi?

Happening on Tuesday December 31, the celebrated performer will be taking you on a journey through timeless melodies that will echo throughout the terrace of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, creating an atmosphere to remember.

Performing with the serene Arabian Gulf as his background, you’ll watch on as the Italian tenor, singer, songwriter, and record producer blends classical and pop music styles.

Bocelli has collected numerous awards over the years, including six Grammy Award nominations, six Latin Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, and seven World Music Awards. To witness him taking the stage would be a dream come true for so many (us included).

As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a magnificent selection of unlimited premium beverages and carefully curated gourmet tasting stations. When the clock strikes midnight, you can expect an enchanting fireworks display lighting up the night sky. After which, you can look forward to a thrilling after-party with world-class international performers and top-tier popular DJs that will keep the party going till all hours of the night.

Tickets are selling out fast, so what are you waiting for? Book yourself a spot starting at AED4,000. Children aged three to 14 are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices, and guests are requested to dress elegantly when attending the event.

To experience the event at its absolute finest, book yourself a VIP lounge package so you can take a centre seat as the ball drops; please email reservations@theory-eleven.com.

Andrea Bocelli in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, doors open 8pm, Tue Dec 31. Book your tickets here.