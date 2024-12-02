Get on our guest list to experience this high-fashion Saturday brunch on December 7 for free…

The Abu Dhabi race weekend is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to enjoy the exhilarating off-track action along with live viewing of The Race, then the capital’s iconic beach club Café del Mar’s weekend of high fashion glamour is where you want to be.

From Friday December 6 until Sunday December 8, this chic beach club will bring together style and speed for The Race – Designer Riviera Weekend at Café del Mar, in collaboration with stylist Rana Saab. Set against the backdrop of the chic and refined Café del Mar Beach Club experience, the weekend promises the thrill of live viewing of The Race, live fashion shows, pop up stores, fabulous food and electrifying entertainment.

And on Saturday December 7, you are invited to join us as What’s On hosts an exclusive cabana for a handful of lucky VIPs. Not only will you have access to the exclusive What’s On area, but you’ll get to indulge in a gourmet Mediterranean brunch and sip your way through free-flowing drinks.

When you’re not dipping in the infinity pool, soaking up the sun on one of the luxurious loungers, or enjoying live viewing of The Race, you’ll be front row to curated fashion shows that will showcase an array of designers

And if you are an F1 fan, you won’t have to miss out – as there will be special viewing areas you’ll be able to enjoy live viewing of The Race from a 9mx5m screen, throughout the beach club that invite you to enjoy the thrilling final Grand Prix of the year in sophisticated surrounds.

So, how do I RSVP?

It’s very simple – and free. You just need to register to be a part of our guest list via emailing whatsonevents@motivate.ae. You’ll need to share your name and which emirate you live in when registering.

But remember, spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. So be sure to RSVP at the soonest, and you will hear from us if you are selected to be one of our lucky guests.

Registrations are open until Wednesday December 4.

Tell us a little more about The Race – Designer Riviera Takeover by Rana Saab

Bringing together style, speed, cuisine and entertainment, there are three brunch events each day of the long weekend.

On Friday December 6, the Late Brunch and Swim takes place from 5pm to 8pm and is priced at Dhs399. On Saturday December 7, the Ibiza Brunch and Fashion Show is Dhs499 per person from 1pm to 4pm, while the BBQ Brunch and Fashion show on Sunday December 8 from 1pm to 4pm is Dhs450. The full weekend package is Dhs1,200.

What’s On takeover at The Race – Designer Riviera Takeover by Rana Saab, Café del Mar, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday December 7. @cafedelmarabudhabi