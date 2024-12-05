Sure to be the new popular spot on the block…

We can speak endlessly about the newest and hottest openings in Dubai, but one place we are sure to be keeping an eye on is Siena – a new Italian restaurant that has opened its doors in Dubai Marina.

Located at the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Siena boasts charming interiors with wholesome Italian dishes and warm hospitality that will make you feel like you’re part of the family.

The inviting space is decked with warm hues of dusty pink and emerald green, dotted with statement chandeliers and intricate lamps that will grab your attention. You will find plenty of Italian elements dotting the venue, including vivid Italian tiling, Italian-style wallpaper, foliage, lemon plants (yes, they are real), and green and white stripes that drape the venue.

And to take advantage of the cooler temperatures, the restaurant invites diners to take a seat outdoors on the wraparound terrace where they can also admire the stunning Dubai Marina views. Don’t worry if you don’t get a spot, as the cool breeze will be felt throughout the restaurant thanks to the open setup.

You can even pull up a chair at the sweeping bar and strike up a conversation with the friendly bartenders or watch as they create your lip-smacking cocktails.

At the helm of the Siena’s kitchen is Head Chef Alessandro Mirabelli, an Italian culinary maestro with over 15 years of expertise. He has curated a menu that is very much from his heart, offering up classic and signature dishes created with home-style cooking. His inspiration? A nod to the traditional recipes passed down from generations, but of course, you can also tuck into more complex and colourful gourmet dishes.

Some of the standout dishes on the menu that will draw your attention include the slow-cooked wagyu beef cheek, homemade tagliolino with clams; seaweed; lemon zest, and a nostalgic Gamberi Rossi Siciliani. And it’s all served to the table with a smile.

And you won’t be able to miss the impressive ‘Bar Di Pesce’ – a seafood bar showcasing a daily selection of the very best shellfish and seafood, from oysters to prawns and fresh fish. You will be able to pick from a variety of seafood, and the chefs in the kitchen will prepare it in your preferred cooking style.

And for dessert, expect a symphony of flavours in various forms, from the light-textured tiramisu to the delicious burrata ice cream.

Heading here over the weekend? You will be treated to live entertainment, too.

Commenting on the launch, Chef Mirabelli stated, ‘Siena is the real Italian deal, and we can’t wait to create cherished memories for every guest.’

Want to make a reservation? Call the team on 04 317 6000. Siena is open to couples, families, friends, and foodies and can’t wait to welcome you to the true spirit of Italian dining.

Siena, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @sienadubai

