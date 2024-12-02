From Amalfi-inspired beach clubs to lofty DIFC fine dining destinations…

You might think Dubai’s dining scene already has something for everyone, but there’s always room for more. And before the end of the year, a string of high profile openings are still to come in the culinary world, from a Barcelona-born trip to the 1920s, to haute hotspots from London and Paris.

Here are 10 exciting new restaurants set to open this December.

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai on December 4. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, will debut in DIFC atop the exciting new Innovation One building, promising. The venue is known for its opulent and glamorous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect from Sexy Fish Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, opening December 4. @sexyfishdxb

MiMi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening autumn 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Relais de L’Entrecôte

It’s become somewhat of an institution in Paris, with people regularly queueing around the block to get a taste of its single-dish menu, the humble steak frites, and now Relais de L’Entrecôte is set to open in Dubai. Debuting before the end of the year at The Opus in Business Bay, replacing Basko, Relais de L’Entrecôte will bring the quintessential French brasserie experience to Downtown Dubai. Reinterpreting the family-run institution from Paris, the restaurant will be given a Dubai touch, while still oozing the charm and warmth of the cosy original in Paris. Think dark woods, bistro chairs, and retro posters and uniforms.

Relais de L’Entrecôte, The Opus, Business Bay, opening soon. @relaisdelentrecotedubai

Tang

A new addition to Palace Downtown will be Tang, opening later this month. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is a fusion of Asian flavours backdropped by jaw-dropping Burj Khalifa views. The 10,000 square foot venue is a dramatic and elegant dining destination, with luxe aesthetics and grand features. The menu showcases a modern take on the Japanese izakaya, with a robata grill, array of sushi, and authentic wok creations.

Tang, Palace Downtown, opening December. @tang_dubai_downtown

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this December. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening December. @gatsby_dxb

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open before the end of the year, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening December. @labaia.dubai

Il Gattopardo and Bar Des Pres

ICD Brookfield Place is set to get a double serving of culinary excellence from December 7, with the opening of two London exports. From Paris and London comes Bar des Prés, a Franco-East Asian restaurant helmed by star chef Cyricl Lignac. Making its mark on the DIFC dining scene this December, the restaurant promises French sophistication, Japanese individuality, and breathtaking Dubai views from its lofty 51st floor location. Then there’s Il Gattopardo, inspired by its namesake novel, it’s a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera. The restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. Il Gattopardo and Bar Des Pres, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening December 7. @gattopardodubai

Duck and Waffle

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this December, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening December. @duckandwaffledubai

Meat the Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel in early December. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish will bring stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality to the city.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening December. meatthefish.com

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenade this month, following on from the recent opening of Dragonfly, also at The Lana Promenade. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening December. @frou.frou.dubai