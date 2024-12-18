See in the new year with Zero Gravity's epic beach festival

Sponsored: With headline sets from Joel Corry, Riton and Jax Jones…

Zero Gravity always pulls out all the stops for an epic party on the beach to usher in a new year – and 2024 is set to be no exception. On Tuesday December 31 three international headliners – Joel Corry, Jax Jones and just-announced Riton, will bring the noise to the shores of JBR, and packages start from just Dhs199.

Promising one of the most epic nights out for the final night of the year, this annual beach festival always draws party people in their thousands, inviting you to glam up, kick your shoes off and dance the night away on the sand. On the festival stage, the big international headliners will spin floor-filling hits from doors opening at 7pm, right up until the early hours. And if seeing some of the festival circuit’s biggest names wasn’t enough, you’ll get prime views of the fireworks that illuminate the skies at JBR as the clock strikes twelve.

Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs199 for the early bird tickets, so snap yours up now to enjoy one of the best value New Year’s Eve parties in the city. Prefer to go VIP? There’s an all-inclusive food and drinks package from 7pm to 1am for Dhs999. Both tickets are available now via platinumlist.net.

Doors open from 12pm, so swerve the traffic and head down for a day of sunshine, before switching into your glam gear and partying the night away.

The headliners

Newly announced DJ Riton, is the man behind the massive track Friday, a re-working of the Nightcrawlers classic Push The Feeling On. The British music producer will warm things up for Jax Jones, the Zero Gravity regular who produced number one I Got U with Duke Dumont, Never Be Lonely and You Don’t Know Me. He also co-produced the dancefloor-filling Out Out, alongside fellow DJ on the festival bill, Joel Corry. And after a high-energy set from Jax Jones, Joel Corry will spin the midnight countdown with tracks like Head and Heart, Bed and Lonely.