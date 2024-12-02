“Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation.”

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has shared a heartfelt tribute to the people of the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad.

In a handwritten letter penned by the UAE President and shared across his social media channels, Sheikh Mohamed gives thanks to the UAE and its people. Written in Arabic, the note reads:

To the people of the UAE,

On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents.

Thank you for your determination.

Thank you for your efforts.

Thank you for all that you do for this nation.

Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE National Day and UAE Union Day, marks the occasion of the formation of the United Arab Emirates, which happened on December 2, 1971. Today marks 53 years to the day since the UAE was formed. In the initial formation, six emirates – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Sharjah – created the UAE, but several months later Ras Al Khaimah became the seventh emirate to form the country we know and love today.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also shared thoughtful wishes with his followers for Eid Al Etihad. “On the occasion of our glorious Union Day,” Sheikh Mohammed’s post on X began. “We thank God for the blessings of this dear country, we remember the founders, we celebrate the achievements of the march, we congratulate the people of the Union.”

“Every year, may the people of the Emirates be well. Every year, may our people be well. Every year, may our people be in security, safety, prosperity and stability. May God protect the United Arab Emirates,” his heartfelt post concluded.