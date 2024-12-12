Ranking highly across international development indicators…

If you feel like things have been moving quickly this year, there’s a reason for that.

We’ve seen hundreds of new F&B openings, the commissioning of engineering marvels and ‘world’s first’ megaprojects, transport enhancements, residential developments, grandstand hotels and beach clubs.

All of which are strong vital signs for the UAE economy.

But perhaps the most impressive metric of all was shared by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, following the final UAE Cabinet meeting of 2024.

In an address on X.com Sheikh Mohammed declared the UAE had experienced “a year of goodness and blessings … A year of excellence, prosperity and stability” and “a year of unprecedented economic growth”.

This was demonstrated in the country ranking “first globally in 223 international development indicators, and within the top five in 444 indicators”. These independently assessed indicators include aspects such as business environment, economy, digital infrastructure, talent acquisition, foreign investment, financial systems, trade, tourism and technology.

A new fund for young entrepreneurs

At that same Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed shared the news that a new Emirates Entrepreneurship Council, had been founded and will be headed by Alia Al Mazrouei. The council will be able to allcoate a fund of Dhs300 million dirhams to support youth projects.

And whilst there was a solid performance in 2024, 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. Or as HH Sheikh Mohammed put it “A good year for the best people… A good year led by the best president… A good year with the efforts of the best and largest dedicated national team… And what is coming is better, more beautiful and greater, God willing, in 2025.”

