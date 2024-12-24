There’s snow place better to celebrate Christmas…

Abu Dhabi has officially been transformed into a winter wonderland all December at Snow Abu Dhabi, the capital’s own slice of the North Pole in Reem Mall – and now’s your last chance to enjoy it all, with the amazing activation due to wrap up tomorrow, on Christmas Day.

What’s On at Snow Abu Dhabi?

You can experience everything from real snow to sub-zero temperatures, and Santa Claus and co. will be bringing you a bumper line-up of family-friendly activities, so you can create lasting experiences and lifelong memories. A whole host of family-friendly activities are lined up for you as the big man and his squad of merry elves will deliver the ho-ho-hos and bags of goodies.

If you’re looking to meet and greet Santa, you and the gang can get a picture with the big man – plus you’ll also receive a surprise gift, signature hot chocolate and a pair of fleece gloves, all for Dhs165. You can also choose to add snow park access to it, with access to Snow Abu Dhabi’s 20-plus themed rides and attractions, for all the signature Christmas feels.

But there’s more.

A Snow Premium & Meet Santa pass, at Dhs379, will include all of the amazing festive-themed activities above, access to the 20-plus themed attractions at the Snow Park, and when you’re done enjoying it all, you can fuel up with a heartwarming meal at The Lodge, their on-site restaurant. If you’re visiting with the family, a Dhs499 family pass admits four, and they can enjoy everything you’re eligible for with the standard meet-and-greet pass.

Finally, for those early risers in Abu Dhabi – you can get the Breakfast with Santa pass, priced at Dhs75 for children up to 2 years of age, and Dhs150 for visitors older – and you’re eligible for one brilliant breakfast dish and a beverage, from 9am at The Lodge.

Wonderland redefined this Christmas…

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, until December 25. @majidalfuttaim snowabudhabi.com

Images: supplied