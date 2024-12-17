All the best festive shows this Yuletide season…

What’s the fastest method for Khalassing the humbugs and stoking the festive feels furnace? You could put on a Christmas movie, have a sip of mulled something something, or plug some Mariah into your ear canals, but the method we know, with a near 100 per cent success rate, is a festive show.

Wizard of Oz

Before Wicked, there was Wizard of Oz. Chronologically of course, narratively, Wicked comes first but let’s not get bogged down in fantastical timelines. Fly my pretties, FLY and follow the Yellow Brick Road all the way to Port Rashid this festive season for the enchanting tale of Dorothy and her anatomically incomplete companions, as they search for a wizard (can’t help thinking a surgeon would have been more appropriate) and evade the gaze of wicked witch Elphaba. Will the tin-man get his cardioplasty? Will the lion find his valour? Will Dorothy finally get back home? And can the scarecrow find a willing brain donor? I have a list of viable candidates who aren’t currently using theirs if not. Find out at the Theatre by QE2 this month.

Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 14 to 26, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Cinemacity Fountain Views and Al Qana

This luxe cinema chain is showing a connoisseur’s collection of vintage Chrimbo classics over the holiday season (between December 19 and 22). And to supplement your seasonal spectating, there’ll be special Xmas treats such as gingerbread cookies, candy canes, and at the Dubai Fountain Views location – a range of licensed festive cocktails. Merry Christmas, you film-fan audiences. Watch Ralphie “shoot your eye out” Parker’s advent vignette collection, A Christmas Story (1983); the inspiring Tom Hanks-led animated tale, The Polar Express (2004); alt-festive, moderately harrowing, hedge-clipping homage, Edward Scissorhands (1990); aggravated burglary interrupted – Home Alone (1990); and Tim Allen’s reluctant, Santacidal The Santa Clause (1994).

Aladdin

Is it even Christmas if you’ve not been to a panto? Oh no it isn’t. Fill your figurative stockings with festive slapstick schtick at the 1,001 Nights-inspired tale of the ‘street rat’ who steals a magic artefact to catfish a princess. It’s a real rags to magic carpet story. Along for the ride are the deliciously ‘he’s behind you’ evil Abanazar, a wish-granting genie and the lovely Princess Jasmine.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre, JBR, Dubai, Dec 17 to 29, prices from Dhs90, h2productions.ae

The Nutcracker

Featuring an iconic soundtrack and the spectacle of soaring spandex, timeless ballet masterpiece The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky returns to Dubai this December. The toy story before Toy Story, comes to our shores backed by full orchestra support, to hurl you into a winter wonderland where dreams, as well as shelled fruit utensils, come to life.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 19 to 22, prices from Dhs290, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Tribute to Michael Buble

The real Michael Bublé does actually have an upcoming UAE gig at the Saadiyat Nights festival in Abu Dhabi this January. But if you want a Bublé-esque experience in its natural, pre-Christmas setting – head to Dubai’s QE2 where Michael Clews, the UK’s premier Michael Bublé tribute artist, will be belting out The Bubes’ back catalogue for a captivated audience.

Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 20 and 21, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical

There might be an apprentice in every office, but there’s only one ‘cuddly as a cactus’ OG Grinch. The high commissioner of humbug, will be taking to the stage for a musical version of Dr Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. This Paul Taylor-Mills production features iconic curmudgeonly numbers like You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 20 to 24, prices from Dhs200, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae

