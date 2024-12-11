Sponsored: Including a performance from Lionel Richie…

When you combine Atlantis, The Palm and New Year’s Eve, you’ve got to get something extraordinary, right?

Right!

Fireworks? Check. Delicious food? Check. Global music icon? Check. Ringing in 2025 at Atlantis, The Palm sounds like it’s going to be spectacular. This year, the New Year’s Eve Under the Stars Gala will see a music icon, Lionel Ritchie, taking to the stage. The four-time Grammy-award winner is booked to headline this year’s gala at Atlantis, The Palm and it’s set to be an incredible event.

The event will take place at the iconic Asateer, offering you the perfect view of the night sky as it lights up with jaw-dropping fireworks. The evening will begin at 6pm with welcome drinks, canapés, and fabulous entertainment. Once you move into the main event, you’ll be greeted with a 30-piece live band, free-flowing bubbles and drinks, and a delicious buffet. The food will have something for everyone, ranging from lobster and caviar to sushi, even live cooking stations and, of course, a magnificent selection of handcrafted desserts.

You won’t need to worry about keeping the kiddies entertained, they’ll also have the time of their lives with a party of their own in the Asateer tent. With a bouncy castle, an enormous slide, an outdoor cinema, games stalls, arts and crafts and so much more they won’t have time to be bored, so you can relax and enjoy the adult party.

Want to take it one step even more glamorous? Try one of the 20 VIP Sky Suites, in an elevated section with spectacular views. You’ll get access to a private butler, with dining experiences from Nobu, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, estiatorio Milos and the one Michelin star Hakkasan, enjoy a selection of premium beverages. Don’t worry you’ll also have full access to the luxurious Gala buffet too.

Get tickets to the amazing event here.

Sign us up…

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, adult packages starting from 7,000Dhs, Tel: (0) 4 426 1000, @atlantisthepalm

Images: Provided