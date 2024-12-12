Spend New Year's Eve by the sea at Spica

Sponsored: International flavours and firework views await…

One of Dubai’s newest alfresco dining destinations, Spica invites you to enjoy a refined New Year’s Eve celebration on its pretty seaside terrace this December as you get ready to ring in 2025.

Set on the shorefront of Dubai Marine Beach Resort, Spica is perfectly positioned to provide a gorgeous backdrop to your year-end celebrations. on one side you’ve got the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, its gently lapping waves providing a calming backing track to fabulous NYE festivities. On the other side, you’ve got soaring Downtown skyline views, the Burj Khalifa perfectly framed in the middle, so that you’ll also get to enjoy views of the glittering midnight fireworks set to illuminate the sky as we wave goodbye to 2024.

So whether you’re heading here for a romantic dinner on the final night of the year, or looking to toast to 2025 with a group of your nearest and dearest, a table on the terrace at Spica is waiting for you.

On the foodie front, the menu is reflective of the venue’s global positioning, and the international cuisine has something for everyone. And the New Year’s Eve package is a la carte, so you can sample your way through the array of dishes that transport you from the shores of the Mediterranean to the bustling streets of Asia, to cosy Italian trattorias and refined Parisian restaurants.

Highlights on the menu include delicate and flavourful hamachi tiradito, the light and fresh pomodoro salad, prettily plated sushis like wagyu striploin and California, and more meaty mains cooked-to-order.

To pair with your meal, entertainment comes in the form of a live set from afro house band, Arkadyan.

And with a minimum spend of just Dhs400 per person for a global gourmet menu, fireworks views and alfresco dining, you’ll want to snap up a reservation ASAP.