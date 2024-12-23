Christmas crafting…

Want the little ones to have some creative fun this festive season? Take them to Circle Mall in JVC. On the second floor of Circle Mall, you will find a pink-hued gingerbread house. Here, the little ones can spend time enjoying a festive arts and crafts class led by Santa’s helpers, the elves.

The fun workshops run from 2pm to 10pm daily, and the sessions alternate, so if you want your child to enjoy some more crafty fun, you can always return.

There’s a build a bear workshop, gingerbread stick house decorating, Christmas bracelet making, and you can even craft your own snow globe.

The best news? The sessions are free to attend.

And of course, since your little ones have been nice all year long, Santa is just a few steps away waiting to meet them. You can snap up a photo with Santa and his little helper and even tell them what you want for Christmas.

And there’s more…

Throughout the mall, you will find attractive festive decorations. From a tall Christmas tree to human-sized geometric illuminated gifts and reindeers in lights – it will make a picture-perfect family moment.

And it’s not only dotted throughout the mall. The shops have also gotten in on the festivities, decorating their stores and their display windows with beautifully decorated trees.

The mall is a great one to visit because you can find everything you will need for that last-minute gift shopping. From Borders to Typo, Bath & Body Works, Ajmal, and much more, you’re sure to find something to purchase for a loved one.

For more information, or to find out the date and times for particular workshops, visit this Instagram post here.

Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, children festive workshops until Dec 29, free for children, circlemall.ae

Images: Supplied