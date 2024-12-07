Who else has a TBR as tall as them?

Book lovers, we know it’s been a busy December, but this is your last chance to visit the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Dubai.

Usually, the sale is exciting news we look for at the start of February, as the book sale usually takes place in March every year. And up until now, it has been a once a year type of event, but, due to its popularity, it could now be a bi-annual event. The Big Bad Wolf (aka the lovely Andrew Yap), CEO of Big Bad Wolf Books, told us himself.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to its home at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City only until December 9, 2024. It runs from 10am to midnight, so you can check it out after working hours. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, it’s free to enter.

For those of you looking out for Christmas presents for the book lovers in your life, this is the perfect spot to check those names off your list. And of course, you can always treat yourself to a present (or five), too.

Don’t know what the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is? It’s a sale that features a million books starting from as low as Dhs2.

You can expect plenty of English and Arabic titles, with vast options for children and adults alike. From historical fiction to photography books, romance, thrillers—you’ll find it all in the huge space.

It’s a sale that takes place around the world in 15 countries and 47 different cities.

It’s main goal? To make books affordable and accessible so everyone can read. After all, according to the Big Bad Wolf, ‘Books are a right, not a privilege…’

If you’re visiting the sale for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself.

