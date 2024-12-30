The UAE’s biggest hits of 2024…

‘That’ Dubai chocolate

The fame of the viral ‘Dubai’ chocolate reached even the most farthest corners of the world, from Europe to India and beyond. The FIX chocolate bar was first launched in 2021, but went global in 2024. Videos of chunky bars of chocolate stuffed with pistachio-kunafa-goodness were rife on social media everywhere.

Mr Beast on the Burj Khalifa

MrBeast is now just the eighth person to have scaled the full height of the Burj Khalifa, right up to the end of the stick bit, along with a lofty list of names like Will Smith, Tom Cruise, our very own Sheikh Hamdan, and of course that pretend Emirates cabin crew. His stunt was part of a larger video that compares (travel) experiences ranging from USD1 to USD500,000.

The great rains of April

They said rain was coming and come it did, and the country saw a record-breaking rainfall in a 24-hour period surpassing even Emirati meteorological data since records began in 1949. The rains began in UAE late on April 15, intensifying the next day April 16 and officially concluding on April 17. Over a year’s worth of rainfall fell in a single day as the city stood in awe.

The Hanging Gardens of Sharjah

An attraction that people went gaga for: The Hanging Gardens of Sharjah in the city of Kalba became quite the viral sensation on What’s On this year. If you’re not familiar, the attraction features over 100,000 trees in a garden spanning 1.6 million square feet, a waterfall and a skatepark. Why was this a hit in Dubai? We’re not sure, but the people want what they want.

The Coldplay ticket gold rush

We don’t think any artist announcement has created such madness in the city as Coldplay did. There was a social media takeover, not by Coldplay themselves, but by people warring to get tickets to one of their multiple upcoming sold-out shows in the capital. That is all people talked about.

The Dubai Sphere

A trio of Las Vegas hotels – The MGM, Bellagio and Aria are headed for Dubai leisure megaproject, The Island by Wasl. And whilst Abu Dhabi is set to host the official Middle Eastern version of the show-stopping Vegas Sphere, The Island will be home to Dubai’s own, curved in all the right places, Sphere-inspired entertainment venue. Thus avoiding SOMO (Sphere Of Missing Out).

The magical baby shark

One fine day, visitors at the Dubai Aquarium witnessed a special moment. The rare birth of a baby shark, an incident that was captured and shared all over social media. Many visitors saw this take place, and it was a unqiue experience for all. The shark was born on July 31, and immediately achieved celebrity status.

Reality TV found its mUAEse

US TV export Love is Blind got a Love is Blind, Habibi, a local version of the hit series. We also had second seasons for both Dubai Bling and The Real Housewives of Dubai, all packed with drama so ridiculous, you can’t help but binge watch it. Love is Blind, Habibi, in a surprising turn of events, saw some favourable reviews – perhaps a change of landscape helped.

Making waves in gaming

Not long after news that the Wynn Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah was granted the very first casino license of the UAE, the country got it’s first official lottery operator. Working under the name The UAE Lottery, the very first lottery license in the country was awarded this year and seemingly, people are buzzing.

UNTOLD Dubai

Undisputably, the biggest festival of the year – Untold came from Romania, the first time outside of the country, and left the party people spellbound by the scale of it all. Headliners like Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Hardwell and Ellie Goulding took to the stage and the festival saw a 185,000 strong attendance. That sounds like a hit to us.

That insane Ed Sheeran concert

Not the first time the British crooner has come to to the UAE, but definitely the first time he came like this. Making a stop as part of his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran took over the Sevens Stadium, converting it into a concert venue with a spectacular revolving stage smack in the middle of the venue for that surround-sound experience. Many say it was a night to remember.

Ain Dubai is back baby

The world’s largest observation wheel has been shut since March 2022, but in the dying light of 2024 – that big wheel sparked back into action. Cradled on Bluewaters this engineering marvel, revolutionary in more ways than one, is now providing passengers with a scenic spin that offers breathtaking views over the JBR and Dubai Marina. Wheely exciting stuff.

J1 Beach

RIP to La Mer, hello to J1 Beach – the newest, hottest dining destination in Dubai. Word had been going around about the transformation of that strip of beach, and now we know why. Set to be home to some of the best European exports, you can now visit Gigi Rigolatto, Bâoli, Gitano, Sakhalin, and some homegrown concepts as well.

Images: What’s On archive