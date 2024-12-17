Sponsored: Star-studded golfers, an all-new hospitality experience, and family-friendly fun…

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been kicking off Dubai’s annual sporting calendar for 35 years, and the 36th edition of the landmark golfing tournament promises endless thrills on and off the greens.

Returning to Emirates Golf Club from January 16 to 19, you can look forward to a stellar line-up of superstar golfers, an all new F&B experience, and even a mini-festival that all ages will love.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

Gripping golfing

The 36th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will see defending champion Rory McIlroy tee off against some of the biggest names in the business, as he seeks to secure a record fifth Dallah Trophy. He’ll be joined by European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood and double Major champion Jon Rahm, who will be making his tournament debut. Additionally, the field will include notable players such as Akshay Bhatia, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott, and Robert MacIntyre.

The Social on Sixteen

For several years now, tickets for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic have been free, making the tournament accessible for all, but there’s also an elevated ticket option this year for the real golf fans to secure their spot right in the heart of the action. Situated overlooking the 16th green of the iconic Majlis Course, it offers fun, food and drinks all for Dhs695, with unlimited drinks and a selection of food included.

Tournament Town

The ever-popular Tournament Town promises thrills for all ages, with new and returning favourites making this the perfect spot to chill out or challenge your mates. There will be live music, entertainment, arts and crafts, face painting and workshops, plus an array of food and drink options from homegrown favourites like Vietnamese Foodies and SALT.

FamilyBeatz

Family Friday is always a brilliant way to ease into the weekend, and all ages are invited for a fun-filled day on the gloriously sun-soaked greens. This year will be particularly special as the tournament introduces FamilyBeatz on Friday January 17, a unique family-friendly rave taking over Emirates Golf Club from 3pm to 6pm. Promising all the best bits from an old school night out – a live DJ, entertainment, and a dancefloor to get your groove on – but safe and inclusive for all ages, it’s one families won’t want to miss. Plus, expect fun competitions throughout the day.

Ticket options

General admission tickets are free, but you must register via dubaidesertclassic.com. The Social on Sixteen tickets are Dhs695 with food and drink included, while Dallah Lounge Hospitality, with premium all-inclusive packages, start from Dhs2,000.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, January 16 to 19. dubaidesertclassic.com. Download the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available now on App Store or Google Play