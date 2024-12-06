Coffee and a sweet treat in the desert? Yes please…

Limited is back for its second winter season and it’s perfect if you need a little break from the hustle and bustle of Dubai. Located on the lakes of Al Marmoom desert, the cafe brings a peaceful and soothing atmosphere that everyone needs once in a while. HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has even paid it multiple visits during their first season of business.

The cafe began as a smaller venture but has since grown into a successful endeavor, helped significantly by the presence of Sheikh Mohammed.

While the craving for nature is one of the draws the other is the food. This desert cafe project is a collaboration between three ventures — Bound Burgers, Sillage, and Stuffed Buns so the cafe has a wide variety of options. Whether it’s guac and chips, a truffle burger, or even an inverted cheesecake, there’s something for everyone, even the picky eaters. The cafe also offers lots of insta-worthy drinks, think matcha, iced chocolate, and of course, Arabic coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by .LIMITED Dubai (@limited.dubai)

The aesthetically pleasing cafe also hosts lots of pop up events and activities such as workshops and live performances.

Where is Limited?

Limited is already on Google maps so if you type “Limited” into your search bar, it should bring you straight to the cafe. You can also find a video of how to get there on their Instagram feed. There’s also a location pin there too making it even easier for you to get to the desert cafe.

You can go on a whim if you like too as no reservations are needed. The cafe is open every day from 4pm to 11pm so you can either watch the sun set or dine under the stars.

There are lots of other pop ups around the UAE desert this winter too if you so fancy.

See you there…

Images: Instagram