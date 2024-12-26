Sponsored: Where fun, adventure and entertainment await…

Abu Dhabi’s cherished annual cultural celebration has returned to its home amid the mighty dunes for its biggest edition so far, with the Liwa International Festival 2025 making its presence felt as the ultimate winter experience in the UAE capital.

The 23-day cultural extravaganza packs in adventure, culture, motorsports, music and a host of family fun offerings and entertaining activities, all just a scenic road trip away from the heart of Abu Dhabi out to the dunes of Al Dhafra.

Centered on the UAE’s tallest dune, the 300-metre high Tal Moreeb, the buzzing entertainment extravaganza is your ultimate destination for winter fun where heritage and adventure are experienced with a catalogue of warm, family-friendly, activities, a roaring adventure itinerary, mouthwatering food selections courtesy of some of the UAE’s iconic brands such as SALT, Flat Burger, Ali Bhai and many more. For culture lovers, there’s traditional sports and attractions including horse racing, falconry events, and heritage showcases, that will have you learning more about and celebrating the UAE’s rich traditions.

But if elevated luxury is what you desire, you can even book a glamping tent or local stay, or for those adventure lovers, drive out in your own RV or pitch a tent. This is the ultimate outdoor experience at one of the world’s leading desertscapes, as you enjoy festive vibes under the stars as you’re cradled by the sprawling dunes of Liwa that will seem like they’re right out of a postcard.

So whether you’re a first-timer, heading over for a healthy dose of nostalgia or flying in from overseas to experience the best of Abu Dhabi in one of the most stunning locations in the world, Liwa International Festival 2025 has it all, and everyone’s invited to head over and make memories for a lifetime.

What’s On?

Here’s a quick rundown of the activities and attractions you can experience once you get there. For unmissable thrills and adrenaline-laced fun, there’s monster jam shows, freestyle drifting, bike & UTV drag racing, and iconic dune-bashing experiences that the UAE is home to. If you prefer to take the high road and float above it all, there are hot air balloon experiences that will have you enjoying a bird’s eye view of the desert.

Once you head to Liwa Village, there’s fabulous family fun, fireworks, classic car shows, food trucks and more, and finally, when you want to get the adrenaline pumping, pull up beside the mighty Tal Moreeb dune to witness 4×4 enthusiasts and the motorsport-mad push their engines to the limit.

Learn more at liwainternationalfestival.ae.

Liwa International Festival 2025, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, until January 4, Fri to Sat 3pm to 2am, Sun 4pm to midnight. Dhs10, tickets here. @liwafest