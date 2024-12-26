Goodbye, 2024…

One last weekend before the New Year is here. Which means you need to do everything and more to make this a memorable one. Here are 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, December 27

Enjoy Tiffany’s festive afternoon tea

Get a head start on the weekend at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, where a luxurious afternoon tea experience awaits alongside their dazzling festive tree. Check out an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections at Al Meylas Lounge, inspired by timeless elegance. Available all the way until January 10, 2025. Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, until January 10, 2025. @fsabudhabi

Head to the corniche for the MOTN festival

It’s perfect weather to jump, soar, twist and play with more than 30 activities, live entertainment, games, and immersive experiences at this year’s festival offering something for the whole family. And it’s all happening along the corniche for a few more days, so you’ll want to head over this week to make the most of it.

Mother of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until December 31, from Dhs30. @motnfestival

Sip a festive afternoon tea 45 floors above everyone else

Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere while savouring a selection of seasonal delights such as sandwiches, scones, and pastries. Choose between the elegant lobby lounge, or the spectacular views of Level 45 for an impeccable white-glove service. Just make sure you don’t have any intentions of flying from one tower to the other in a supercar.

Level 45, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dhs280, 2pm to 6 pm daily. @conradetihadtowers

Saturday, December 28

Catch Robbie Williams at Saadiyat Nights

He’s baaaack…one of the best live performers of his generation, former Take That band member and all round entertainer, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi this Saturday December 28. The British popstar will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital for a night of pure entertainment that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025. You’ll know Robbie for super hits that made waves on the radiowaves in the nineties and noughties, such as Rock DJ, Feel, Angels and Let Me Entertain You. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights presents Robbie Williams, Saturday December 28, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

Head to the Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families in the UAE capital, and you’ll be able to enjoy this year’s edition all the way through to February 28 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area. Over 27 countries are participating in this year’s edition of the annual cultural extravaganza, which is held under the theme, ‘Closer’. With over 6,000 cultural events and 1,000 performances, a series of new activities and events are being held on a weekly basis, with pioneering attractions, new designs and novel activities leading the way.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, until February 28, 2025, Dhs10. @zayedfestival

Tuck in to Mediterranean eats at Diablito

Unable to make a trip over to the Mediterranean? Fret not, because Diablito brings you Mallorca on a plate. Enjoy a hearty selection of dishes including a great selection of pizza, tapas, paella, desserts and more.

Diablito, 6A, Yas Marina, Yas Island, noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 565 1175, @diablitoyasmarina

Road trip it to Liwa Village

Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, Emirati culture, and entertainment at Abu Dhabi’s hugely popular Liwa Village, where an array of immersive experiences are yours to enjoy at the heart of the Liwa International Festival. Across 6 themed areas, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in local traditions, thrilling activations, live entertainment and a whole lot more, with the glorious dunes of Liwa providing the ideal backdrop. The best bit? You get to take a fun road trip out of the city in this glorious weather.

Liwa Village, Liwa Festival, until Jan 4. liwafestival.ae

Sunday, December 29

Get on board the stunning Amerigo Vespucci

Often hailed as “the world’s most beautiful ship”, it will be bringing its festive Villaggio Italia to Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal beginning this weekend and you’re invited to join this unique and culturally-enriching festive celebration from December 27 to 31. All week, the space will come alive with a spectacular showcase of Italian culture, immersing you in a rich programme of cultural activities, live concerts, exhibitions, culinary delights and more. You’ll be able to witness performances by the Guardia di Finanza band, experience the La Dolce Via Festival, attend pizza and olive oil masterclasses and more, in a programme of events brimming with Italian culture. While entry is free, make sure you pre-register at this link since spots are being filled quickly.

Amerigo Vespucci, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, December 27 to 31. tourvespucci.it @italyinuae

And while you’re on Mina Zayed…

Grab a slice, or five, at Marmellata. This spot is What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Homegrown Restaurant of the Year for a reason, and packs a load of heart, soul and delicious Italian delights you’ll find yourself digging in to. Their menu revolves around five main pizzas (priced at Dhs75 each) and a selection of flavour-packed focaccias. Marmellata also shines in the topping department, many of which have been given a local touch with ingredients like mushrooms grown in the local desert and figs from Liwa. We’re working up an appetite just writing this out.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

And for Oceanic fare by the sea, try Ryba

Also on Mina Zayed, Ryba is another huge reason you’ll want to dine on this side of town. When you need a break from island indulgence, dig in to wholesome portside fare at this rising star in Abu Dhabi.

Ryba, Souk Al Mina, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 11am. Tel: (0)2 584 5645. @ryba.ae