Ring in 2025 with unmatched luxury and breathtaking celebrations at Address Beach Resort, where the Fire-and-Ice-themed extravaganza promises unforgettable experiences. With early bird packages available until December 24, guests can save 20 per cent while indulging in gourmet dining, live entertainment, and front-row views of spectacular fireworks.
New Year’s Eve at ZETA Seventy Seven
Elevate your evening at ZETA Seventy Seven, located on the 77th floor with panoramic city views. Enjoy light bites, premium beverages, and entertainment next to the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool.
- When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight
- Price: Dhs2,288 per person; Sunken Tables and Cabanas available for groups starting at Dhs7,500
- Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent
New Year’s Eve at Li’Brasil
Experience the perfect fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian flavors at Li’Brasil. This lively venue offers a sharing-style menu paired with unlimited beverages, all set against a backdrop of vibrant live music, a DJ, and an exhilarating fire show.
- When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight
- Price: Dhs2,088 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)
- Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent
New Year’s Eve at The Restaurant
For a family-friendly celebration, enjoy an international buffet at The Restaurant, featuring delectable dishes, free-flowing beverages, and captivating live entertainment.
- When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight
- Price: Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)
- Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent
New Year’s Eve at The Beach Grill
Celebrate in a relaxed beachfront setting at The Beach Grill, with a sharing-style menu, free-flowing drinks, and breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and the fireworks.
- When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight
- Price: Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)
- Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent
Address Beach Resort, Dubai, Dec 31, Tel: (0) 4 879 8866, DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com, addresshotels.com
