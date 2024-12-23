Sponsored: Celebrate in style…

Ring in 2025 with unmatched luxury and breathtaking celebrations at Address Beach Resort, where the Fire-and-Ice-themed extravaganza promises unforgettable experiences. With early bird packages available until December 24, guests can save 20 per cent while indulging in gourmet dining, live entertainment, and front-row views of spectacular fireworks.

New Year’s Eve at ZETA Seventy Seven

Elevate your evening at ZETA Seventy Seven, located on the 77th floor with panoramic city views. Enjoy light bites, premium beverages, and entertainment next to the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool.

When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight

December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight Price: Dhs2,288 per person; Sunken Tables and Cabanas available for groups starting at Dhs7,500

Dhs2,288 per person; Sunken Tables and Cabanas available for groups starting at Dhs7,500 Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent

Discover more here

New Year’s Eve at Li’Brasil

Experience the perfect fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian flavors at Li’Brasil. This lively venue offers a sharing-style menu paired with unlimited beverages, all set against a backdrop of vibrant live music, a DJ, and an exhilarating fire show.

When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight

December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight Price: Dhs2,088 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)

Dhs2,088 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12) Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent

Discover more here

New Year’s Eve at The Restaurant

For a family-friendly celebration, enjoy an international buffet at The Restaurant, featuring delectable dishes, free-flowing beverages, and captivating live entertainment.

When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight

December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight Price: Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)

Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12) Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent

Discover more here

New Year’s Eve at The Beach Grill

Celebrate in a relaxed beachfront setting at The Beach Grill, with a sharing-style menu, free-flowing drinks, and breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and the fireworks.

When: December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight

December 31, 2024, from 8pm to midnight Price: Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12)

Dhs1,588 per person (50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12) Early Bird Offer: Book by December 24 to save 20 per cent

Discover more here

Address Beach Resort, Dubai, Dec 31, Tel: (0) 4 879 8866, DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com, addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied