Sweat, recover, repeat…

Whether you’re working out to get ripped, improve your fitness or compete in your very first long-distance run, recovery is where the magic really happens. During recovery, your body adapts to the training stress, muscles repair and you build the strength to cope with whatever your trainer throws at you next. So, it pays to recover as hard as you work out.

Sure, eating well and prioritising a good night’ sleep is a simple ticket to faster recovery. But if you want the extra edge, there’s a whole range of high-tech recovery sessions available in Dubai that can help…

Foam roller machines

Where: Forma project

Fitness enthusiasts searching for a quick and effective recovery option are making their way to Forma Studio in Golden Mile on the Palm. Specialising in muscle tension relief, workout recovery, and body contouring, Forma offers a unique twist on foam rolling with their machine-based lymphatic drainage massages. These 45-minute sessions target specific muscle groups, using rotating wooden bars to apply pressure, loosen fascia, and ease tightness. Starting from your feet and working upwards, guests move through a sequence of positions that not only reduce soreness and swelling but also help sculpt the body and reduce cellulite. The added touch of infrared heat enhances the experience, making it a must-try for anyone serious about their recovery.

Golden Mile Galleria Building 7, Palm Jumeirah, discovery session from Dhs60. Packages available. Tel: (0)58 112 1809. @formaproject.ae

Tension release massage

Where: Contrast Wellness

Already renowned for its signature ice baths and infrared saunas, Contrast Wellness has become a trusted name in physical restoration and recovery. Now, the Dubai-based studio has expanded its wellness offerings with the introduction of 60-minute restorative massages at its City Walk branch. For fitness enthusiasts seeking muscle recovery, the Targeted Release treatment is a standout. Unlike a typical deep tissue massage, this therapy focuses on trigger points within the fascial tissue, helping to relieve tension, reduce muscle soreness, and improve range of motion – making it a perfect post-workout option. In addition to their massage services, Contrast Wellness also offers 30-minute assisted stretching sessions (Dhs175), providing a well-rounded approach to recovery.

City Walk, daily 7am to 10pm, Dhs350 (target release massage). Tel: (0)50 521 8044. @contrastwellness

Assisted stretching

Where: Stretch Pro

While warming up and cooling down are essential parts of any workout, for many fitness fanatics, stretching has evolved into a dedicated activity of its own. At Stretch Pro in Times Square Center, one-on-one assisted stretching sessions are drawing in tight and achy people, offering a way to recover from intense workouts. Unlike solo stretching, assisted stretching allows your body to fully relax as a ‘flexologist’ guides your muscles through movements you couldn’t achieve on your own. During these sessions, instructors will assist people with back and hamstring tension, while also stretching parts of your body you didn’t even know could be stretched, like the side of your ankle; the inside of your wrist; and a part of your lower back that has always felt sore but couldn’t quite reach. The result? A full-body feeling of looseness and relief that’s both therapeutic and educational – giving you stretching skills to take home for future recovery.

Stretch Pro, Times Square Center, daily 8am to 10pm, Dhs180 (20 minutes), Dhs250 (30 minutes), Dhs300 (40 minutes). Packages available. Tel: (0)50 381 5388. stretchpro.com

Ice bath therapy

Where: Endorphins Method

It’s hard to open Instagram without seeing someone dunking themselves in cold water before extolling the physical and mental benefits of the ice bath. So, what’s it all about and why are people so keen to take the cold plunge? Ice baths are a form of cryotherapy that call for you to submerge yourself in chilly water, ideally up to your chest, for 10 to 15 minutes. When you sit in cold water, your blood vessels constrict; when you get out, they open back up. This process helps flush away metabolic waste post-workout. We’re fans of Benoit Demeulemeester, founder of Endorphins Method who hosts and guides people through breathwork and ice bath sessions daily in Dubai, including Kite Beach sessions on Friday morning at 6am and 8am.

Various locations in Dubai, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)50 881 8735. @endorphinsmethod

Red light therapy room

Where: Longevity Wellness Hub

Initially on our radar as one of Dubai’s go-to spots for cold plunge therapy, Longevity Wellness Hub has since evolved into a pioneer of alternative wellness with its latest addition: a Red light therapy room. This first-of-its-kind space offers a variety of wellness classes, including mat Pilates, functional fitness, yoga, breathwork, and meditation, all within the glow of red lights. Known for boosting circulation, reducing inflammation, and enhancing cellular energy production, red light therapy is an ideal complement to any workout routine. The room accommodates up to 10 people for both individual and group sessions, offering a restorative experience that benefits both body and mind. With its growing range of treatments – from hyperbaric oxygen therapy to cold water immersion – Longevity continues to lead the way in proactive health and recovery.

Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim Main Street, Warehouse S6, daily 7.30am to 9.30pm, prices vary based on treatment package. Tel: (0)54 565 6021. @longevity.wellness.hub

Recover hard at SIRO One Za’abeel, Dubai

For those seeking the ultimate in exercise recovery, SIRO One Za’abeel offers a unique experience that blends luxury with cutting-edge wellness solutions. Opened earlier this year, this wellness-driven hotel features specially designed rooms aimed at promoting recovery, and the Recovery Lab on the 31st floor is a highlight for guests looking to rejuvenate both mind and body. The Recovery Lab offers advanced treatments, from cryotherapy to physiotherapy, alongside holistic therapies such as cupping and dry needling. With facilities like a Himalayan salt wall and an immersive recovery pod for meditation, it’s a comprehensive haven for recovery.

One Za’abeel, near World Trade Centre. Tel: (0)4 666 1717. sirohotels.com/dubai/one-zaabeel