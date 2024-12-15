The historic first draw took place on Saturday…

The landmark first draw of the UAE Lottery took place on Saturday December 14. But we’ll have to wait a little while longer for its first jackpot winner, as no ticket holder correctly guessed all seven numbers and secured the Dhs100 million prize.

The country’s first authorised National Lottery launched with its inaugural draw at 8.30pm on Saturday, and thousands tuned in live to the broadcast, which was available to watch on operator The Game LLC’s YouTube channel.

And not only was there no jackpot winner, the Dhs1 million second prize – for anyone who correctly gets six ‘day’ numbers – also went unclaimed.

The next draw will take place on Saturday December 28 and you can already buy tickets for the draw, priced at Dhs50 per entry. UAE Lottery draws will take place every second Saturday going forward.

While the top prizes weren’t scooped up in the first UAE Lottery draw, there were some winners. According to The National, there were four winners of Dhs100,000 each who all correctly drew five ‘day’ numbers as well as the month. A further 211 lottery ticket holders secured Dhs1,000 for selecting either five ‘day’ numbers or four ‘day’ numbers and the ‘month’ number.

Four players each won Dh100,000 after getting five ‘day’ numbers, plus the ‘month’ number. Another 211 players walked away with Dh1,000 for selecting either five ‘day’ numbers or four ‘day’ numbers and the ‘month’ number.

There were also 28,858 people who won themselves Dhs100 for correctly guessing the ‘month’ number.

How does it work?

With each entry, you’re invited to pick six numbers from 1 to 31, called days. Then, you pick one number from 1 to 12, marked as the month. You can also opt for the ‘Easy Pick,’ where your numbers will be selected for you at random.

theuaelottery.ae