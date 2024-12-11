The first UAE Lottery draw is this weekend…

The UAE Lottery officially launches this weekend, and if you want to get a ticket for the UAE Lottery, we’ve got a handy guide for you.

The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), was first announced back in July. And this Saturday December 14 will see the first draw take place, with a Dhs100 million jackpot.

When will the UAE Lottery draw take place?

The first UAE Lottery draw will take place at 8.30pm on Saturday December 14. You must enter by 7pm on December 14 to be in with a chance of winning.

How much is a ticket?

Tickets are priced at Dhs50 per entry.

How does it work?

With each entry, you’re invited to pick six numbers from 1 to 31, called days. Then, you pick one number from 1 to 12, marked as the month. You can also opt for the ‘Easy Pick,’ where your numbers will be selected for you at random.

How much can you win?

If you match all six days and the month, you’ll get the top prize. If you match the six days but not the month, you’ll win Dhs1 million.

If you match five days and the month, you’ll win Dhs100,000.

If you match five days but no month, or four days and the month, you’ll win Dhs1,000.

If you match the month with either one, two, or three days, you’ll get Dhs100.

There will also be seven Lucky Chance IDs, guaranteed to win Dhs100,000 each.

Here’s how to get a ticket

Visit theluaelottery.ae and create your account. You’ll need to provide your name, DOB, Emirates ID, mobile number and email address. Once you’ve verified your address and phone number, your account will be created.

From there, you’ll need to do your KYC verification, verifying your profile and Emirates ID, before you can then deposit money into your account. You have the option to deposit anywhere between Dhs50 and Dhs5,000 either via bank card or PayBy. Once there’s money in your account, you’re ready to play.

Select how many entries you’d like, and pick your six ‘day’ numbers and one ‘month’ number for each entry, then click ‘buy now’. And that’s it, you’re all set. You’ll be able to see your ticket number under the ‘Orders’ tab on your account.

Any other T&Cs?

You must be aged 18 or over to play, and you must be a UAE resident in the UAE at the time of the draw.

theuaelottery.ae

Image: Unsplash