Vietnamese Foodies is set to make a bold statement with the launch of its ninth and largest location in the vibrant Arabian Ranches III community this December. Offering a blend of signature dishes, fresh culinary experiences, and unmatched authenticity, the new restaurant promises to be a game-changer for Vietnamese cuisine in Dubai.

With a capacity of 156 seats, the spacious venue provides both cozy indoor dining and an inviting outdoor area. A standout feature is the open kitchen, where guests can watch skilled chefs craft dishes from scratch, showcasing the artistry behind every meal.

Located in Dubailand, surrounded by established neighborhoods like the original Arabian Ranches, Motor City, and Dubai Hills Estate, the new spot is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors alike. Guests can expect a mix of beloved staples, including the famed 14-hour bone broth, Vit Nuong Hoisin (Grilled Duck Breast), and Slow-Cooked Beef with Dates.

Since its UAE debut in 2018 with its JLT location, Vietnamese Foodies has grown rapidly, thanks to its focus on fresh, healthy ingredients. With vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, and paleo options, it remains a favorite for those seeking wholesome dining free from MSG.

Founder and Executive Chef Lily Hoa Nguyen shared her excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring the vibrant flavors of Vietnamese cuisine to Arabian Ranches III. This will be our largest location, and we’re excited to share our open-kitchen experience, giving guests an intimate connection with the art of Vietnamese cooking.”

Vietnamese Foodies, Arabian Ranches III, Dubailand, Dubai, @vietnamesefoodies

Images: Supplied