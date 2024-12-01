What's On Festive Advent Calendar Day 1: Win a festive afternoon tea for 2 at S Bar, SLS Dubai
Day 1 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…
Get-together with one of your besties for an afternoon of festive fun at S Bar, the chic and contemporary lobby lounge at SLS Dubai. With this prize, you’ll be able to tuck in to a seasonally-inspired array of savoury and sweet treats, paired with two hot beverages.
The afternoon tea is available from December 6 to 30, from 3pm to 7pm.
Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 1.
