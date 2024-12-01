Day 1 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…

Get-together with one of your besties for an afternoon of festive fun at S Bar, the chic and contemporary lobby lounge at SLS Dubai. With this prize, you’ll be able to tuck in to a seasonally-inspired array of savoury and sweet treats, paired with two hot beverages.

The afternoon tea is available from December 6 to 30, from 3pm to 7pm.

Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 1.