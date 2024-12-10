What's On Festive Advent Calendar day 10: Win Sunday brunch for two at Rockfish
Day 10 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…
Round out the weekend in style with a seafood-focused Riva Al Mare Sunday brunch at Rockfish. A collision of fine Mediterranean flavours with Italian essence await at the sharing-style set menu, paired with free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. Whether you dine in the chic and contemporary restaurant, or out on the terrace gazing at the beach, you’ll be able to embrace a stylish Sunday soiree paired with live entertainment.
Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 10.
