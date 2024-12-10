Day 10 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…

Round out the weekend in style with a seafood-focused Riva Al Mare Sunday brunch at Rockfish. A collision of fine Mediterranean flavours with Italian essence await at the sharing-style set menu, paired with free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. Whether you dine in the chic and contemporary restaurant, or out on the terrace gazing at the beach, you’ll be able to embrace a stylish Sunday soiree paired with live entertainment.

Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 10.