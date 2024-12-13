Day 13 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…

Enjoy a family-friendly festive lunch at Sidekicks, where you’ll get to enjoy Christmas Day lunch with all your favourite Warner Bros. characters. This prize invites the winner and a plus one to enjoy a hearty spread of traditional festive fare at The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, enjoying the fun-filled ambience that awaits on December 25.

Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 13.