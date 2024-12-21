Day 21 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…

Round up the family and head to Ernst Biergarten for their brand new family brunch. This prize entitles a family of two adults and up to two children to enjoy a brunch at this authentic Bavarian eatery. Families will be treated to an assortment of Obatzda (creamy Bavarian cheese spread), Kartoffel-Gurken-Salat (potato and cucumber salad), and a variety of artisanal cold cuts. The main course lineup is packed with German classics; from Hähnchenschnitzel (chicken schnitzel) to Crispy Schweinebauch (crispy pork belly). End on a sweet note with desserts like apple strudel and Kaiserschmarrn (shredded pancake) with berry compote. Let the little ones run wild with activities such as face painting and arts and crafts, while the grown-ups can do all the talking, drinking and dancing to tunes by live band Sweet Chili Jam.

