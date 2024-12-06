Day 6 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…

A breathtaking new dining experience has drifted in to Dubai, and with this special prize, you and a lucky guest will get to experience it. Taking over a stunning sea-facing terrace on the fifth floor of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Balloons at the Palace invites you to enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea spread in one of four tethered hot air balloons. It’s officially one of the most exclusive – and Instagrammable – new dining experience in the city.

