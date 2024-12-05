Time for an upgrade…

Usually, many smartphone users fall prey to the ‘forward message gossip’, so if you recently heard news that WhatsApp is going to stop working on certain devices in 2025, sadly, the rumours are true.

As of May 5, 2025, iOS users using iPhones running operating systems older than 15.1 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp supports all iPhone models running iOS 12 and newer versions. Sadly, the company is ending support for the older iPhone models. This includes users with vintage (read, older) iPhone such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

Users with newer iPhone models will be able to update to iOS 15.1 (or beyond) which will allow them to have access to the app. To update your iOS, all you have to do is go to Settings on your iPhone, navigate to General and then Software Update. (PS – ensure you’re on strong and trusted WiFi).

If you’ve kept your older iPhone in safe hands and it almost feels as good as new, this news is likely upsetting. However, the change comes due to ever-changing technology.

The WhatsApp FAQ section on its official website states, ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users. These devices also might not have the latest security updates or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.’

According to WhatsApp, messages have been sent to users requesting that they update their device software or buy the later iPhone models in order to continue using the popular messaging platform.

Images: Unsplash