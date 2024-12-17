Lunches, brunches and dinners to book on December 25…

If you’re celebrating Christmas in Dubai, there’s lots of ways to spend Christmas Day in Dubai. On December 25, a legion of the city’s finest restaurants showcase their very best offerings, from traditional turkey feasts to more unconventional spreads.

Here are the best places to celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai 2024.

Under Dhs399 per person

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

Enjoy a Christmas Day roast carvery at The First Collection Business Bay’s no-frills smokehouse, The Blacksmith. Tuck in to three traditional roast meats, served with an array of delicious seasonal vegetables and trimmings, followed by a selection of sweet desserts.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, 12.30pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs99 food only, Dhs110 with one drink, Dhs220 with six drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 4433. @theblacksmithbusinessbay

Carna

Enjoy Christmas lunch with a view at Carna, high up on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai. Enjoy a traditional Christmas lunch of roasted meats and all the trimmings, served up to holiday tunes from a live musician.

Carna, Level 74, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @carnadubai

CE LA VI

Enjoy your Christmas dinner with a view at CE LA VI, where the three-course lunch is priced at Dhs180. It features a choice of starters with options like burrata salad, a roasted turkey lunch, then sweet treats like panettone or winter berry pavlova for dessert. Vegan and veggie options are available, with drinks to be bought a la carte.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, 12pm to 3pm, Dec 25, Dhs180 food only. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Cleo

Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch at Hyde Dubai, where a sharing-style menu features cheesy arancini, tender turkey, lamb rolled, and eggplant tagliatelle, alongside a tempting array of Christmas desserts crafted to capture the magic of the season.

Cleo, Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs150 food only, Dhs280 house, Dhs75 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 871 1111. @cleodubai

Fi’lia

This lofty Italian restaurant at SLS Dubai will put an Italian twist on the Christmas lunch, serving up a five-course menu (food only) for Dhs395. If you want to dine alfresco, a minimum spend applies.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

garden on 8

This stalwart Media City pub promises a wallet-friendly Christmas Day celebration, with an adults-only Christmas party. Guests can indulge in eggnog and mulled wine on tap, along with the venue’s house and premium beverages for four hours, while feasting on seasonal classics. Extend the fun and stay for happy hour ’till 8pm.

garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 premium. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City

Celebrate Christmas Day with a festive buffet filled with holiday favorites at BYTES, offering a cozy family-friendly setting with views of Dubai from the 4th floor. Savor seasonal delights and free-flowing drinks, with house drinks included for Dhs399.

BYTES, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house; Dhs99 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. @gpmovenpick

Helios

On the big day, a silly season special awaits at Helios, the alfresco seaside restaurant at Anantara World Islands, when the restaurant will put an island twist on the traditional festive spread. Enjoy tender meats and succulent seafood straight from the grill with a BBQ by the beach backdropped by Arabian Gulf views.

Helios, Anantara World Islands, Chile at World Islands, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 house Dhs195 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8624. anantara.com

Lah Lah

Trade a turkey takeaway for pan-Asian sharing dishes with a Christmas Day brunch at Lah Lah. All ages are welcome, and while adults enjoy the three-hour package of food and drink set to live music, little ones can look forward to kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs265 soft, Dhs365 house. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Lola Taberna

Putting a Spanish twist on the Christmas Day lunch is Lola, with an afternoon of unlimited tapas, paella, and desserts, paired with a Flamenco performance by Jonathan Molina. Afterward, enjoy happy hour drinks and a DJ set to keep the festive vibes flowing well into the afternoon.

Lola Taberna Espanola, Tryp by Wyndham, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 Estrella. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

The Market

The Market at Hilton Habtoor City promises holiday dishes, fun activities for families, and a gourmet buffet to pair with free-flowing soft or house drinks.

The Market, Level 1, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs259 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling, Dhs99 kids aged five to 11, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

OIA, JA Ocean View

Inject a little Grecian touch into your festive spread at newly opened OIA. The Christmas Day brunch here takes place poolside, where against the backdrop of Ain Dubai and JBR you’ll get to enjoy a turkey carving station, lots of seasonal sides, and live entertainment.

OIA, Ja Ocean View Hotel, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, Dhs125 kids aged seven to 12. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @oia.dxb

Pascal Teppers

An affordable festive brunch awaits at this French brasserie in the Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road. Look forward to dishes like grilled salmon with lemon caper butter, roasted lamb with mint jus and traditional roast turkey with chestnut stuffing. For the little ones, there’s face painting and a visit from santa.

Pascal Tepper, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs75 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)56 414 2213.@pascaltepperszr

Sante Ria

Enjoy the Feliz Navidad brunch at Santé Ria, The First Collection JVC, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel where a festive brunch gets a South American twist – and takes place from 9pm. There’ll be live stations, a generous dessert buffet, and live entertainment.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, 9pm to midnight, Dec 25, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium. Tel: (0)4 275 6630. @santeriadubai

SHI

This pretty Chinese restaurant on Bluewaters invites you to enjoy a family-friendly feast that will feature a festive set menu, live music and free-flowing drinks. Book a table on the terrace for the best sea views.

SHI, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. @shi.dxb

Three Cuts

This sleek new steakhouse on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall is an elegant brasserie-style setting to celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai. Tuck in to a set menu for Dhs350, with starters of chestnut soup or smoked salmon, followed by a choice of roast turkey or beef with all the trimmings, and finish up with a delicious black forest.

Three Cuts Steakhouse & Bar, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm onwards, Dhs350 food only. Tel: (0)4 420 1113. @threecutsdxb

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village

At this cosy Italian trattoria in JVC, you can tuck-in to a feast of authentic eats and full belly treats with a set menu of Italian classic Christmas dishes. There’s complimentary kids club access for the little ones too.

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 adults, Dhs99 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @cinquetrattoriadubai/

Tryp by Wyndham

Enjoy a wallet-friendly Christmas lunch at Local, inside Tryp by Wyndham, where a festive spread promises all your favourite roast meats, classic sides, and lots of seasonal desserts. It’s paired with Yuletide cocktails to keep you merry and bright.

Local, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 247 6630. @trypbywyndhamdxb

[u]bk

[u]bk’s no-frills Christmas Day party promises a four-hour package of festive dishes, a live BBQ and unlimited drinks. Load up on wings or pulled beef sliders, then tuck in to a roast turkey with all the trimmings, before concluding with an array of delicious desserts. With the house package, yours for just Dhs259, you’ll get free flowing house spirits and wine, plus a glass of mulled wine.

[u]bk, Movenpick JLT, Cluster A, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs95 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @ubkdubai

Vero

At relaxed Italian restaurant Vero, guests can expect an exquisite Christmas Day brunch with an Italian twist, paired with live music from a singer and band.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Vida Creek Harbour

Celebrate the season with a spectacular festive brunch, complete with a BBQ, oyster and seafood stations, and lovely entertainment in the pretty courtyard setting of Vida Creek Harbour.

Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 soft, Dhs390 house. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. @vidahotels

Wok & Co

A three-course menu of pan-Asian specialities awaits at Wok & Co this festive season. Enjoy Asian flavours and a welcoming atmosphere for a wallet-friendly Dhs185, including three house wines.

Wok & Co, ibis One Central, Trade Center, 12pm to 3pm, Dec 25, Dhs185. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. @ibisonecentral

Dhs400 to Dhs599 per person

Akira Back

This haute Japanese hotspot is home to a lively Saturday brunch each week, and the Christmas edition on December 25 will be just as fun-filled. Expect star chef Akira Back’s signature culinary delights, paired with the sound of a live DJ and free-flowing drinks.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Armani/Meditterraneo

Elevate your Christmas Day with an extravagant brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo. Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration in a cheerful ambiance with your loved ones, while enjoying a spectacular feast fit for the occasion.

Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs749 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihoteldxb

Asil

Bringing an Oriental twist to the classic Christmas Day lunch is Asil, where a brunch of cold and hot mezzes and hearty mains such as the Asil BBQ Platter and Seafood Sayadieh, will be served up to live entertainment from a belly dancer, Fadi Harb and the band, and DJ Jack.

Asil, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

BAI Bar & Terrace

Chill out at the Christmas Day Billy’s Brunch at BAI Bar & Terrace, where you’ll get unlimited small plates, five live cooking stations, and a sharing-style dessert with a festive twist. Wash it down with unlimited drinks from the themed bars dotted throughout the venue. There will be a live band, magician, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium, Dhs150 kids aged 10 and above. Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @bai_bar_terrace

BASTA!

This Italian restaurant’s family-friendly Christmas Day brunch will feature live food stations of festive treats, BBQ grills and international dishes. Look out for the gin and tonic fountain, magic tricks, and a special visit from Santa Claus on the terrace. Christmas crackers will be placed on each table as a special festive giveaway.

BASTA, The St Regis Dubai – Downtown, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 512 5522. @bastadubai

Bla Bla

Enjoy Christmas Day by the beach with a festive brunch at the alfresco restaurant at Bla Bla. Featuring classic holiday dishes, free-flowing beverages, and joyful festivities, it’s a fun-filled afternoon that’ll see the venue all dressed up for the occasion.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs150 kids aged 10 and under. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Brasserie Boulud

This Christmas, Brasserie Boulud’s brasserie-style Christmas Day feast comes with all your favourite seasonal dishes and a live singer.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs195 kids aged six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @brasseriebouluddubai

Cinque

Enjoy an elegant Italian spread at Cinque, where head chef Marco Genovese will present a menu that features classic antipasti, freshly made pasta, a sizzling BBQ and decadent festive pastries. It’s all served up to the sounds of a live band.

Cinque, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs599 adults, Dhs249 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @cinquedubai

The Coterie

The Coterie will offer festive menus all through December, perfect for pre-Christmas get-togethers with your mates or colleagues. On December 25, a three-course menu of seasonal classics is priced at Dhs325, serving up the very best of The Coterie’s seasonal dishes. Pair it with two hours of free-flowing drinks for an additional Dhs200, or three hours for Dhs275.

The Coterie, Precision Football, Ibn Battuta, 12pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs525 with two-hours of drinks, Dhs600 with three-hours of drinks, Dhs125 kids. Tel: (0)4 570 8072. @the.coterie.group

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Putting a Dolce Vita twist on the Christmas day spread, enjoy a table filled with family-style starters, then a feast of signature roast pork, turkey and all the classic Christmas trimmings – plus traditional Italian flavours like antipasti, wood-fired pizzas and freshly made pastas. For dessert, don’t miss a trip to Cucina’s Gelateria. It’s all paired with live music from an Italian trio, unlimited trips to the Spritz Bar, and a special visit from Santa.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs180 kids aged six to 12, Dhs95 kids aged three to five, under-twos free. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. @cucinathepalm

Dukes The Palm

Enjoy a traditional British feast at Great British Restaurant. The halls will be decked, the trees will be trimmed, and the three-hour package promises global festive favourites, free-flowing drinks, and live music to enjoy the atmosphere is merry and bright.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs629 sparkling, Dhs195 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm

Ella’s Eatery

Enjoy a festive feast at Ella’s Eatery, the laidback restaurant on The Palm. Known for its cozy ambiance and welcoming vibe, Ella’s Eatery promises a special Christmas Day menu, putting a contemporary spin on the classics. Kick off with smoked salmon with dill on rye, a classic prawn cocktail or goat’s cheese croquettes, then pick your roast served with all the typical sides. For dessert, choose between a burnt Basque cheesecake or classic Christmas Eton mess.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm onwards, three-hour packages, Dhs220 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs770 Champagne, Dhs110 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Emirates Golf Club

Experience a magical Christmas Day brunch with family and friends on the terrace at Emirates Golf Club. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the greens, this festive celebration promises a sumptuous buffet and delightful al fresco seating to soak up the refreshing breeze. Little ones will be entertained with themed activities, a dazzling magician, and a special performance by carollers. And don’t miss the highlight of the day: a highly anticipated visit from Santa.

Emirates Golf Club, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs150 kids aged four to 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. @emiratesgc

Fairmont The Palm

Flow Kitchen will inject some festive magic into its Christmas Day brunch, where you’ll get to enjoy roast meats with all the trimmings, seasonal classics, and live entertainment. Bring the little ones, and they’ll enjoy hours of entertainment, including a surprise visit from Santa.

Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs420 soft (indoors) Dhs495 soft (outdoors), Dhs575 house (indoors), Dhs650 house (outdoors), Dhs625 sparkling (indoors), Dhs700 sparkling (outdoors), Dhs150 kids aged three to 12 (indoors), Dhs199 kids aged three to 12 (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This relaxed spot at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront promises heaps of Southern charm at its festive brunch on December 25. From fresh seafood to grilled meats and all your favourite festive drinks, it’s set to be a fun-filled afternoon with loved ones.

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs525 premium, Dhs105 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @firelake_dubai

Fogueira

Celebrate Christmas Day with Fogueira’s Casa Latina Brunch, where a Latin-inspired fiesta promises carved meats and authentic sides, live Latin music, and a fun-filled festive gathering.

Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. fogueiradubai.com

Gastro Kitchen

A fun-filled family brunch with a nautical theme awaits at Gastro Kitchen’s Christmas Day brunch. Dine amongst the palm trees in the garden, enjoy limitless trips to the live cooking stations, and be sure to save room for the array of desserts.

Gastro Kitchen, Doubletree by Hilton JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs320 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs520 sparkling, Dhs160 kids under 12. Tel: (0) 55 166 8092. @gastrokitchenjbr

The Guild

This elegant DIFC restaurant is set to be one of the most fabulously festive spots to celebrate Christmas this year. Oozing New York glamour, it promises a delectable Christmas four-course set menu, paired with festive tipples and live entertainment.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 food only. Tel: (0)4 321 9142. @theguilddubai

The H Hotel

Sheikh Zayed Road’s Eat and Meat restaurant will host a family-friendly brunch of classic holiday dishes, live cooking stations and an array of desserts on December 25. While the little ones enjoy the supervised kids’ corner and await a special visit from Santa, parents can browse a charming festive market supporting local businesses. Book by December 15 for 20 per cent off.

Eat & Meat, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 premium, under-12s free. Tel: (0)4 501 8630. hhoteldubai.com

JA Beach Hotel

A long standing resort for family-friendly escapes, JA Beach Hotel’s Palmito promises fun for all the family on Christmas Day. Sip on refreshing beverages and tuck into a buffet of festive delights, including turkey and all the delicious trimmings, before exploring a series of thrilling live cooking stations and getting wrapped up in the holiday spirit with live entertainment.

Palmito Garden, JA Beach Hotel, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs490 soft, Dhs590 house, Dhs245 kids aged six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @jatheresort

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

The Christmas brunch at Nomad at Jumeirah Creekside promises buffet stations of international dishes, and plenty for the little ones including a dedicated kids’ menu, a bouncy castle, and a visit from Santa.

Nomad, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs380 soft, Dhs495 house (Dhs450 when booked before Dec 1), Dhs180 kids aged four to 11, under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse

There’s a four-hour package the whole family will love at Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse on December 25. Tuck in to a traditional buffet, little ones can enjoy the toddlers’ play area, face painting, or baking and crafts, before Santa makes his annual appearance.

Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, JGE, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs165 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)56 998 3703. @jumeirah.golf

Jun’s

Gather your loved ones and indulge in a delectable sharing-style menu of Jun’s most beloved dishes and seasonal favourites. There’s regular and vegetarian options available, and the format is a selection of starters, then an a la carte choice of main, and dessert to conclude.

Jun’s, Downtown Boulevard, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs790 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Celebrate Christmas Day with a lavish festive brunch at Olea, featuring live cooking stations, traditional holiday dishes, and a children’s play area with a visit from Santa. Enjoy the festive atmosphere with live band entertainment, making it the perfect way to spend a family-friendly Christmas.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs400 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs950 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @kempinskidubai

Kempinski The Boulevard

Celebrate Christmas Day in style at La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, a modern French brasserie with breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa. Enjoy a festive buffet featuring French Mediterranean and international dishes, with live cooking stations, indoor and outdoor seating, and a talented harpist setting the festive mood.

La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, Floor 3, Kempinski The Boulevard, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 656 5462. @kempinskitheboulevard

Level52, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

It’s bye-bye Observatory, hello Level52, a newly revamped dining destination with panoramic marina views. The restaurant is now divided into Observatory Lounge and Prime 52 steakhouse, and at the latter, guests can look forward to a sharing-style menu of seasonal classics, plus a seafood and sushi trolley, and decadent dessert board. Live entertainment and a Santa visit complete the offering. There’s 20 per cent off packages when you book by November 30.

Level52, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs465 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @marriottharbour

The Lighthouse

At its chic new licensed location at Dubai Hills, The Lighthouse will serve up a festive menu that starts with sharing starters, followed by an a la carte choice of main and side, then concludes with sharing desserts. It’s paired with four-hours of free-flowing drinks.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills Business Park, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 prosecco, Dhs550 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 557 6731. @thelighthouse_ae

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Step into a Christmas Brunch filled with Irish charm and festive flair, at McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tuck-in to Irish-themed holiday dishes, dance to Irish festive hits, and wash it down with free-flowing drinks.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs479 house, Dhs549 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Melia Desert Palm

Celebrate Christmas Day with a sumptuous brunch and all things merry at Melia Desert Palm. With a backdrop of the Dubai skyline and a sprawling polo field, indulge in a buffet-style assortment of traditional and international dishes. For the little ones, there’s pony rides, a bouncy castle and special gifts from Santa, while adults enjoy live music from a duo of singers.

Rare, Portico Terrace and Polo Bar, Melia Desert Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 Champagne, Dhs210 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 323 8888. @meliadesertpalm

Mina Brasserie

On Christmas Day, the festivities are elevated at MINA Brasserie, with chef Michael Mina’s signature classics given a festive twist for December 25. Enjoy a Christmas buffet of cold dishes, indulgent main course selection, and holiday trolleys serving turkey, striploin, and a selection of beloved seasonal delights. Guests will be serenaded with energetic live performances from a DJ, saxophonist, and singer, enhancing the ambience.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs355 soft, Dhs455 Prosecco, Dhs555 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Mott 32

Mott 32 will serve up a set menu of signature Chinese dishes with pan-Asian twists for its Christmas Day brunch. Think Chilean seabass, spicy tuna maki and yuzu kosho chicken. On the entertainment front, there’ll be roaming dancers, a saxophonist and a DJ bringing the vibes.

Mott 32, Floor 74, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs475 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs845 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. @mott32dubai

Mowsem

The all-day dining restaurant at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will put on a family-friendly spread on December 25. Brunchers can look forward to seasonal classics, live music, holiday activities for little ones, and of course a visit from Santa.

Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs175 kids aged six to 11, Dhs95 kids aged three to five. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Netsu

Netsu elevates its renowned weekend brunch with a Christmas Day feast, showcasing the art of Omakase with a curated sharing-style set menu. Guests can enjoy indulgent starters, a selection of sushi, and sumptuous main courses including Canadian lobster and Australian Wagyu ribeye. The experience culminates with Netsu’s signature dessert platter, Christmas Yule Log, and Japanese Chestnut Ice Cream, while a live band enhances the festive atmosphere.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs550 house, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

One&Only The Palm

The Christmas Day brunch at Zest promises to put an Italian spin on the traditional festive spread, with a seafood corner, live stations of pizza and pasta, plus a beautiful bread display.

Zest, One&Only The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs525 adults, Dhs260 kids. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm

Papas

A true celebration of Italy’s vibrant traditions, Papas brings the heart and soul of the Italian trattoria to life, with authentic hospitality that embraces you like family. This Christmas, enjoy a traditional Italian festive spread with loved ones, served up against the backdrop of the pretty Dubai Marina from the restaurant’s lovely terrace.

Papas, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 2pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs400 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 sparkling, Dhs200 kids aged 12 to 18. @solutionsleisure

Prime 68

Elevate your seasonal celebrations at Prime68, the sophisticated steakhouse at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. Expect a set menu of fabulously fine cuts, paired with unlimited drinks for three hours and a live jazz serenade.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs250 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb

QE2 Dubai

Enjoy a regal Christmas Day lunch in the grand surrounds of the Queens Room at QE2 Dubai. It’s all aboard the legendary ocean liner for a festive feast where roast turkey with all the trimmings is served alongside fresh seafood and live carving stations. Performing on the day will be a live duo, and Santa’s promised he’ll make an appearance too.

Queens Room, QE2 Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs95 kids aged six to 11, under-fives free. Tel: (600) 500 400. @qe2dubai

Ristorante Loren

Enjoy a set menu of Italian festive classics at this pretty restaurant on Palm West Beach. Expect a buffet with a traditional counter, a variety of festive desserts, and live performances. Plus, Santa will be on-hand to give out gifts to all the children on the nice list.

Ristorante Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, 12pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs450 food only. Tel: (0)4 557 8293. @ristorante.loren

Roberto’s

Enjoy a Christmas lunch with an Italian twist at DIFC’s long standing Roberto’s. Lunch begins with smoked salmon carpaccio, followed by warm roast beef with mustard sauce and creamy mash, and concludes with the classic panettone. It’s served from 1pm to 5pm, and comes complete with a visit from Santa.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 food only. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. @robertosdubai

Shangri-La Dubai

Dunes Café at Shangri-La Dubai will be all dressed up for the holidays this year, inviting guests to enjoy a buffet of internationally-inspired seasonal dishes. As adults enjoy the food and drink, children can look forward to face painting and a Santa Claus visit, with the atmosphere enhanced with the sound of a musical duo singing Christmas songs.

Dunes Cafe, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs299 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 343 8888. @shangrila_dubai

Signor Sassi

Enjoy a curated festive set menu at Signor Sassi, available for lunch and dinner from December 24 to 26. Priced at Dhs575 per person (food only), it features options like the signature vitello tonnato, cannelloni with spinach and ricotta, and the wagyu fillet with porcini mushrooms. Finish with a festive almond-glazed Panettone served with mascarpone.

Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am, Dec 25, Dhs575 food only. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai

The St Regis Dubai The Palm

Christmas Day brunch at Cordelia promises an array of your favourite holiday dishes and delicacies, paired with free-flowing drinks and a live band playing all the Christmas classics.

Cordelia, Level 3, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Tower, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 soft, Dhs575 house, Dhs200 kids aged six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)56 688 9885. @stregisdubaithepalm

STK Dubai JBR

This sleek American steakhouse is putting a festive spin on its roster of lively brunches this silly season. This chic hotspot offers a sleek, sophisticated ambiance with stylish décor that sets the perfect stage for your holiday celebrations. And on December 25, that means a Christmas edition of their award-winning party brunch.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs445 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs545 sparkling. @stkdubaijbr

The Strand Craft Kitchen

Already a firm favourite for its Sunday roast, The Strand Craft Kitchen will do two seatings for its Christmas lunch, with three hour packages from 12pm to 3pm and 1pm to 4pm. You’ll get a festive menu that starts with either turkey soup or baked Portobello mushroom, followed by roast turkey, beef, lamb or salmon with an array of typical festive sides. Then for dessert, pick between sticky toffee pudding or a festive-themed Eton mess.

The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 3pm or 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs550 prosecco, Dhs880 Champagne, Dhs110 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen

Surf Club

Brunch by the sea with Surf Club’s festive edition of it’s beloved beach brunch on December 25. Expect a Christmas-inspired menu with a signature boho touch, live DJs and free-flowing drinks, all set against a picture-perfect Marina backdrop.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Tête-à-Tête, FIVE LUXE

Newly opened Tête-à-Tête promises a chic slice of St Tropez dining and imbibing on December 25, with a leisurely brunch on the stunning alfresco terrace. Tuck into a set menu of French flavours, paired with bottomless drinks, including mimosas.

Tête-à-Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 275 9999. @teteatetedubai/

Vida Creek Beach

Enjoy a festive feast overlooking the shimmering Creek Beach at this waterside boutique hotel. At Origins, they’ll be serving up a dinner buffet of seasonal treats that promises all the festive feels.

Origins, Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, 7pm to 11pm, Dec 25, Dhs389 soft, Dhs489 house, Dhs589 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

At Origins all-day dining restaurant, brunch with a view on Christmas Day, as the expansive terrace is backdropped by Dubai Marina. Get in the groove with live entertainment, take in the themed decor, and explore live food stations for that festive vibe.

Origins, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs175 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 550 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Eat, drink and be merry at Origins at Vida Emirates Hills, where live entertainment and unlimited dishes are served up with lovely, lush views of the golfing greens.

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house. Tel: (0)4 972 8888. vidahotels.com

Wanderlust

Injecting a little festive magic into its all-singing, all-dancing party brunch this Christmas is Wanderlust. Everything you know and love about this brilliant extravaganza gets a sprinkling of Christmas sparkle on December 25, with live entertainment and those brilliant Wanderlust party vibes.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs445 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @wanderlustbrunchdxb

XU

Enjoy a lively Christmas Day brunch, featuring Cantonese-inspired holiday dishes, festive DJ beats and delightful cocktails crafted to keep the party going. Packages are available as three-hour slots.

XU, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Level 2, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 sofr, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Dhs600 to Dhs999 per person

Address Beach Resort

Enjoy a lavish spread of seasonal dishes at The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort. Adding to the ambience, a visit from Santa and a live band will keep everyone merry and bright, while the culinary team put on a spread of fabulous festive favourites. Book by December 15 to get 20 per cent off.

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs788 soft, Dhs988 house. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Address Grand Creek Harbour

At The Restaurant at Address Grand Creek Harbour, diners can look forward to a holiday-themed buffet against the pretty backdrop of Dubai Creek Harbour. Start off with oysters and delicate sushi rolls, then go more traditional with roasted turkey or meats from the live grill. Be sure to save room for dessert.

The Restaurant, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs225 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. @addressgrandcreek

Amazonico

This Christmas, Amazónico transports guests to the heart of the Amazon with their ‘Jungle Bell Brunch.’ Guests can indulge in a feast of signature Latin American dishes with special holiday additions, while the resident DJs set the perfect festive mood with electro-tropical beats. And the fun doesn’t end there. After brunch, the celebration moves to Paraiso Rooftop, where the resident DJs spin.

Amazonico, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 6pm, Dec 25, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Bab Al Shams

Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch in the desert at Zala, where you can dine on seasonal holiday treats among the glittering desert dunes. There’ll be roasted turkey served with all the trimmings, and lots of desserts to choose from, including the famous Christmas pud. The magic continues with Santa’s much-anticipated arrival, wowing little ones with gifts, while a dedicated kids’ area, pony and camel rides, and engaging holiday-themed activities keep the excitement flowing. The Christmas Day brunch at Zala offers a celebration wrapped in festive spirit whilst a live band adds a jolly backdrop to the festivities.

Zala, Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Resort, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs699 house, Dhs250 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. @babalshamshotel

BCH:CLB

Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch on the beach at chic beach club, BCH:CLB. The brunch normally takes place at Pelá restaurant, but on December 25 will take over the beach club for a Mediterranean sharing menu of dishes like foie gras stuffed chicken and seafood paella.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs375 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs675 premium, Dhs880 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclb

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage

Set on the shimmering shores of One&Only Royal Mirage, enjoy a Christmas Day brunch by the beach at this Mauro Colagreco restaurant. The lavish international buffet promises seasonal flavours from around the world, from fresh seafood to the classic roast turkey, all paired with festive music and free-flowing drinks.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs950 sparkling, Dhs295 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @beachbarandgrill

Brasserie 2.0

One of Dubai’s quintessential Christmas brunches, Brasserie 2.0 transforms into a festive wonderland with live cooking stations that serve up all your classic Christmas dishes. Entertainment comes from a five-piece party band and live DJ with the afternoon brunch from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Didn’t secure your slot for the daytime brunch? A second seating takes place in the evening, with another festive spread served up to a duo playing all the Christmas party classics.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs800 soft, Dhs950 sparkling and 7pm to 11pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs800 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. brasserie2point0.com

Byron Bathers

Enjoy brunch by the beach the Aussie way at Byron Bathers on December 25. They’ll be serving up a festive feast with coastal views, paired with relaxing vibes and access to the beach.

Byron Bathers, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 soft, Dhs725 premium, Dhs999 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersdubai

Cafe Nikki

Celebrate the magic of Christmas by the sea, while enjoying relaxing festive-themed music and entertainment all afternoon. There promises to be an extensive and sophisticated array of international dishes, paired with free-flowing drinks and a beautiful festive ambience.

Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs250 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

Cala Vista

Delight in a feast of Southern Italian classics with Burj Al Arab views and live DJ tunes at Cala Vista.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs790 soft, Dhs990 house, Dhs350 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @calavistadubai

Casa Amor

Enjoy a bohemian brunch by the beach at oh-so-chic Casa Amor. The vibrant beachside spot promises modern Southern French cuisine paired with signature rituals, lively tunes and gorgeous sea views. It’s adults only.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. @casaamordubai

Crescendo

Gather the family around for a sumptuous brunch this Christmas with surprises from Santa, live music in the air and a wide variety of dishes at one of Dubai’s long-standing five star hotel buffet brunches. It’s washed down with free-flowing drinks, with prosecco included in the house package.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs575 soft, Dhs785 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs265 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8310. @crescendodubai

Dhow & Anchor

This brilliant gastropub is a firm favourite for homesick Brits on Christmas Day, presenting a three-course, sharing style menu with a choice of roast served with all the trimmings, and homemade desserts like Christmas pudding to conclude.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs295 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (800) 323232. @dhowandanchor

Ewaan

Palace Downtown’s Festive Day Brunch at Ewaan promises a unique offering of international and traditional flavours, paired with relaxing live music and unlimited drinks.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs485 soft, Dhs685 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown

Eugène Eugène

This chic brasserie at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates dresses up in stunning festive style, and will serve up a festive brunch on December 24 and 25. Enjoy treasured French holiday dishes, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and a magical, family-friendly ambiance.

Eugène Eugène, Level 2, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

French Riviera Beach

Celebrate the big day on the beach at the chic Southern French-inspired French Riviera Beach. Putting a festive twist on their excellent menu for a three-hour brunch, it’s paired with unlimited drinks that includes prosecco in the house package, or Champagne if you opt for premium.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs800 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323232. @frenchrivierabeach

Jou Jou Brasserie

Soon-to-open Jou Jou Brasserie will serve up its first Christmas Day brunch at Four Seasons Jumeirah this year. Expect a lavish spread of Christmas roasts, fresh seafood, and a show-stopping dessert display. Little ones can look forward to meeting the main man Santa Claus, too.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs775 soft, Dhs935 house, Dhs1,095 Champagne, Dhs388 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @joujoudubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Jumeirah Al Qasr’s Arboretum Christmas brunch is an old-but-gold showstopper, with alfresco seating, lots of festive fun, and endless live stations. For the little ones, the Santa’s grotto is a real treat.

Arboretum, The Hide and Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs590 soft, Dhs690 prosecco, Dhs820 Champagne, Dhs325 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahalqasr

La Cantine du Faubourg

This elevated French-Mediterranean restaurant at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will put a festive twist on its renowned Brunch 105 on Christmas Day. Three-hour packages are available from 1pm to 5pm, and feature dishes like truffled scrambled eggs on toast, foie gras mousse & redcurrant and roasted turkey with gravy.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs475 soft, Dhs610 house, Dhs855 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

La Petite Maison

Enjoy a fabulously French Christmas Day lunch at La Petite Maison. This DIFC stalwart dresses to impress on Christmas, and invites guests to do the same as they dine on a set menu that features dishes like beef tartare with smoked bone marrow and grilled sirloin with foie gras and Bordelaise sauce. It’s Dhs610 for food only, or can be paired with unlimited Champagne for an additional Dhs370

La Petite Maison, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Dec 25, Dhs610 food only, Dhs980 Champagne, Dhs250 kids. Tel: (0)4 390 505. @lpmdubai

The Maine (JBR, Studio One, and Business Bay)

The Maine’s trio of locations are all serving up a festive feast on December 25. Available at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR, The Maine Street Eatery in Studio City, and The Maine Land Brasserie in ME Dubai, the Christmas Day brunch will pair a three-course feast with free-flowing beverages, and a selection of festive cocktails available on December 25. Book by November 30 for a discount.

The Maine, various locations including JBR, Studio One and Business Bay, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs380 soft, Dhs490 house when booked by November 30, Dhs440 soft, Dhs550 house when booked from December 1. @themainedxb

Maya

Putting a Mexican spin on Christmas is Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval. There’s a set menu that features turkey carnitas and torre de mariscos, paired with latin music, dancing and a mariachi duo.

Maya, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. maya-dubai.com

Piatti by the Beach

Dine Italian-style by the beach at Piatti, where a set menu of festive favourites awaits. Serenaded by live tunes from the resident DJ, choose from options like zuppetta di cozze and carpaccio di ricciola to start, followed by mains of garganelli pasta and Wagyu bolder blade. For dessert, the traditional Italian panettone awaits.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, 12.30pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs490 soft, Dhs720 wine, Dhs920 wine and spirits, Dhs1,300 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @piattibythebeach

Porterhouse Steak & Grills

This recently renovated steakhouse at Sofitel Dubai The Palm will serve up a buffet brunch of gourmet dishes perfect for enjoying on the big day. It’s paired with unlimited drinks and live music. The first 100 guests that book avail 20 per cent off.

Porterhouse Steak & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs649 house, Dhs249 kids aged 12 to 20, no under-twelves. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Raffles The Palm

Enjoy a dazzling spread at Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm’s elegant all-day dining restaurant, on December 25. Adorned in red and gold, it’s a festive space to enjoy a gourmet buffet of all your favourite Christmas dishes for starters, main and dessert. Plus, there’s a dedicated kids’ buffet the little ones will love

Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs695 soft, Dhs895 house, Dhs995 Champagne, Dhs345 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai

Reform Social & Grill

Eat, drink and be merry at this quintessential gastropub in The Lakes. Book a three-hour package and enjoy an oyster bar, cheese selection, and a traditional turkey carvery. Kids can enjoy special activities and a visit from Santa, while adults enjoy the free-flowing drinks and live music.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dec 25, 11am to 4pm, three-hour package, Dhs450 soft, Dhs675 house, Dhs750 premium, Dhs199 kids aged 10 to 14, Dhs99 kids aged six to 10, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

A spectacular spread awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR’s elegant Christmas Day brunch. The dazzling buffet is one of the city’s finest Christmas Day displays, with global flavours to tuck in to at live stations around the garden, loads of live entertainment, and family-fun in the form of a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon animals and a visit from Santa.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, The Walk, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs694 soft Dhs850 house, Dhs950 sparkling, Dhs395 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 399 4000. @ritzcarltondubai

Riviera by Jean Imbert

The Lana, Dorchester Collection’s first Dubai Christmas promises an array of seasonal celebrations. On December 25, that means a festive set menu at chic Mediterranean brasserie, Riviera. Diners can choose from a variety of dishes inspired by chef Jean Imbert’s heritage and travels from around the scenic coastlines of the Mediterranean, while admiring the views of the calm Marasi Bay marina and shimmering Dubai skyline. It’s served for lunch and dinner on December 25, priced at Dhs650 per person for food only, with an optional wine pairing available.

Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Marina, 12pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @rivierabyjeanimbert

Rockfish

At this chic seafood restaurant at Jumeirah Al Naseem, guests can look forward to a family-style brunch on the big day, with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs559 soft, Dhs659 house, Dhs869 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323232. @rockfishdubai

Shimmers

Trade snow for sand with Christmas Day on the beach at luxe Greek eatery, Shimmers. There’s a brunch set menu to look forward to, paired with unlimited drinks, relaxing tunes, and stunning Burj Al Arab views.

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs790 soft, Dhs990 house, Dhs350 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @shimmersdubai

Sloane’s

Expect a festive twist on the five-star hotel brunch at Sloane’s this Christmas. The three-hour spread promises an international buffet, live entertainment, and an appearance from Santa.

Sloane’s, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs995 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. sloanes-dubai.com

Sushisamba

Sushisamba’s high-octane monthly brunch returns for a one-off Christmas special, featuring an unforgettable celebration of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours. Backdropped by panoramic views from the restaurant’s 51st floor location, expect it to be paired with unlimited drinks and live entertainment including Capoera and Samba dancers, DJs and percussion. For those looking to continue the festivities, the Sambaroom will host an exclusive after-brunch from 4pm to 6pm.

Sushisamba, Level 51, Palm Tower, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs699 house, Dhs799 sparkling, Dhs899 house (window seat), Dhs999 sparkling (window seat). Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly festive spread at Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica’s all-day dining restaurant. There will be live stations serving up all the Christmas classics, themed drinks, and lots of entertainment from Santa, live carol singers and kids activities. The party continues at Roaring Rabbit post-brunch.

Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs649 house, Dhs199 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Tasca

Step into a magical Portuguese celebration this Christmas Day, as Tasca presents a festive menu crafted by José Avillez. Enjoy an exquisite brunch featuring his most beloved dishes, perfectly paired with fine wines, signature cocktails, live music, and stunning views of Dubai’s shimmering skyline.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 premium, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

World Cut Steakhouse

The sophisticated steakhouse at Habtoor Palace promises a gourmet festive brunch on December 25. The turkey station is the star of the show, but there will be a curated set menu to perfectly pair with it, as well as music from a pianist and singer.

World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace, Habtoor City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 435 5555. @alhabtoorpalace

Zenzi Beach

Enjoy a Christmas feast on the beach with a family-style Mediterranean brunch served up to live music at this family-friendly spot at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Sarah, Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs555 soft, Dhs675 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. @zenzibeachdxb

Dhs1,000 and above per person

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious takes over a trio of restaurants at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi for a festive spread like no other. There’ll be live stations dotted across the indoor and outdoor spaces, a whole array of bars, and endless festive fun for adults and children alike.

Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs1,065 house, Dhs1,140 premium, Dhs300 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. @westindubai

Rhodes W1

Enjoy a quintessential set menu of elevated festive fine dining at Rhodes W1. On December 25, diners can look forward to an elegant setting, a festive feast, and live music from a two-piece band. It’s for those aged 12 and above.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs1,200. (0)4 317 6000. rhodesw1-dubai.com/