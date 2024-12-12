Eat, drink, and be merry…

There’s something magical about a warm glass of red wine with cinnamon and spices that really puts you in the festive mood. If you’re looking for ways to get into the Christmas spirit, we’ve rounded up the best places to get a festive tipple in Dubai.

Here are the best places to find mulled wine in Dubai this Christmas:

Qwerty

Looking to indulge in some holiday cheer? Qwerty is serving up a festive three-course meal that will have you feeling merry and bright. Think comforting dishes, seasonal flavors, and a glass of mulled wine to toast the season – all for just Dhs120. Just coming for drinks? You can still order single glasses of mulled wine. Whether you’re planning a cozy catch-up with friends or a special evening out, this spot has all the holiday vibes you need.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Studio Frantzén

Looking for a luxurious holiday vibe this season? Studio Frantzén at Atlantis, The Palm is elevating festive evenings with a sophisticated Nordic twist. Known for its stunning design and globally inspired menu, this fine-dining venue now offers mulled wine as part of its seasonal offerings. Sip on the aromatic beverage while soaking in the ambiance of this Michelin-starred chef’s latest venture. Perfect for a festive catch-up or a special date night, Studio Frantzén brings a touch of Scandinavian warmth to Dubai’s winter scene.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. studiofrantzendubai.com

Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace

Step into a winter wonderland at Winter Garden, Al Habtoor Palace – the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. Sip on warm mulled wine as you stroll through a beautifully decorated space, featuring a cozy atmosphere and festive treats. Whether you’re unwinding after a busy day or looking for a festive gathering spot, Winter Garden promises a magical experience from November 1 to January 31.

Winter Garden, Al Habtoor Palace, Sheikh Zayed Road, until January 31, 4pm to 12am weekdays, 4pm to 1am weekends. Tel: (0)4 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

Madinat Jumeirah Christmas market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Everyone’s favourite Christmas market is back. Running from Friday December 6 until January 12, 2025, the Madinat Festive Market is open from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. There’s plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on including a glass of mulled wine.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, December 6 to January 12, 2025, 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Hide Out Al Barari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hide Out Al Barari (@hideout.albarari)

This fabulously festive restaurant in Al Barari has all you need for a feel-good Christmas evening from a mobile mulled wine station to delicious seasonal cocktails, Christmas eve dinner to Christmas day brunch.

Hide Out, Al Barari Seventh Heaven Building, Level 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 12am Sun to Wed, 11.30am to 1am Thurs to Sat. @hideout.albarari

Love Vibe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

To celebrate the countdown to Christmas, Love Vibe is bringing even more festivities with its winter cocktail lineup – from pumpkin spice martinis to mulled wine, as well as non-alcoholic treats and heartwarming fruit pies.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 8am to 11pm daily. @lovevibecafe

Belgian Beer Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Beer Cafe Jumeirah (@belgianbeercafejumeirah)

Belgian Beer Cafe at Souk Madinat Jumeirah are serving mulled wine, gingerbread espresso martinis, eggnog as well as delicious festive food specials to spread holiday cheer. And that’s not all… get discounted sips with happy hour every day from 12pm to 8pm.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 447 0227. @belgianbeercafejumeirah

McGettigan’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s JLT (@mcgettigansjlt)

Popular Irish pub McGettigan’s is, as always, pulling out all the stops at Christmastime. Whether you’re spending Christmas day at their sell-out brunch or simply getting into the spirit sipping on mulled wine and listening to live music, get ready to jingle bell rock like never before.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, 12pm to 2am Mon to Fri, 10am to 3am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 378 0800. mcgettigans.com

Twiggy Chalet 105

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to get in the winter spirit, look no further than Twiggy by La Cantine’s Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience. Guests are transported to an alpine cabin, complete with fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets. The set menu, including a welcome drink of vin chaud (mulled wine) or a mocktail, is priced at Dhs425 per person.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily from 7pm, until January 31, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae/chalet-105

Images: Social/Provided