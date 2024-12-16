Have a tree-mendous Christmas…

With all the festive activities taking place around Dubai, sometimes all you want to do is settle in with some popcorn and watch a feel-good flick with loved ones. This December, these cinemas are bringing back the good ol’ Christmas classics, and it’s best watched on the big screen to really feel those nostalgic and festive vibes.

The good ol’ classics

Reel Cinemas

Until December 25, 2024, Reel Cinemas is screening plenty of classic holiday films – guaranteed festive fun for the whole family. Pick from beloved films such as Home Alone, Elf, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express, and The Grinch. The cinema has also collaborated with, what is deemed the world’s oldest toy store, Hamleys where you can celebrate the festive season, before or after your popcorn munching experience.

Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall and The Spring Souk, until Dec 25, timings vary, from Dhs42, @reelcinemas

Cinema Akil

Popular independent cinema platform, Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is showing Home Alone – a movie that has be watched every Christmas. The movie is perfect for the whole family to watch, and if you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a session of huge smiles and giggles. You can find out more about the movie in the trailer above or in the link here where you can book your seats. You can watch the movie at Cinema Akil on December 22, 28 and 31. Believe it or not, tickets are selling out, so make your bookings quick.

Cinema Akil, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, near World Trade Centre, Dec 22, 28, and 31, @cinemaakil

Zero Gravity

On Monday, December 16, Cinema on the Sand at Zero Gravity is screening Home Alone. The movie is free to watch, so you can just walk on in, and if you pay Dhs75, you can get food and drinks as you watch and laugh as Marv and Harry get clobbered by Kevin McCallister. Sorry kids, you have to stay at home for this venue as it’s only open for 21 and above. The movie starts at 8pm but doors open at 6pm.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dec 16, doors open at 6pm and movie begins at 8pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Want to watch something new?

If you can probably quote Home Alone quote for quote and want to watch something new and exciting, here’s What’s On.

Red One

Uh oh… It’s the festive season, but a villain has kidnapped Santa from the North Pole. And it’s up to the ELF (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative forces, who have joined forces with an accomplished tracker to help find him to save Christmas. The movie stars Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, Chris Evans, Lucy Lui and J.K. Simmons as Santa. Ger your tickets from VOX Cinemas here. PS – Customer may be aged 15 years and under, but must be accompanied by someone 15 years old or older.

voxcinemas.com

Something different

Movie Eats

Heard of Movie Eats? It’s an eat-what-you-see interactive cinema concept in Dubai that serves a multi-course menu inspired by the film you’re watching. Mark your calendars and bring your appetites for a special Christmas screening of Home Alone on December 12 and December 22. Taking place at Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers, the experience starts at 7pm, from Dhs369 per person, and includes a seven-course menu, mirroring the dishes served throughout the film.

@movieeats.ae

