This festive season, Raffles Dubai sets the stage for an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with timeless elegance and modern magic. With everything from indulgent afternoon teas to grand gala dinners, this luxury destination promises to transform your festive season into a dazzling affair.

Tea, treats, and holiday magic at Raffles Salon

The festivities begin with a Christmas-themed afternoon tea. Held at the luxurious Raffles Salon, guests can indulge in delicate pastries infused with the warmth of the season, sip on a complimentary glass of bubbly, and unwind to the soothing melodies of live piano music. Little ones aren’t left out: they’ll love the gingerbread decorating workshop designed just for them, where they can have their own festive fun.

Raffles Salon, Ground Floor, 2pm to 6pm, daily until December 24, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 324 8888 or email dining.dubai@raffles.com

Christmas Eve Dinner at Solo Restaurant

For an unforgettable Christmas Eve, Solo Restaurant offers a four-course set menu that blends traditional Christmas flavours with a contemporary twist. With festive cocktails, soothing background Christmas music, a dedicated kids’ activities and their own holiday-themed menu, this evening promises something for everyone.

Solo Restaurant, 3rd Floor, 7.30pm to 11.30pm, December 24, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 324 8888 or email solo.dubai@raffles.com

Christmas Brunch at Raffles Ballroom

You’re invited to enjoy a Christmas Day brunch at the Raffles Ballroom. Perfect for families, this festive feast combines culinary excellence with a lively atmosphere, ensuring a memorable Christmas Day celebration. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs450 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs825 sparkling, Dhs225 children aged six to 11.

Stay and Celebrate

For those seeking a full seasonal escape, Raffles Dubai offers a Christmas staycation package. Enjoy one of their signature rooms, with access to the Christmas Day brunch for two. With serene spa suites, a stunning outdoor pool, and exceptional dining venues, it’s the ultimate retreat for a magical holiday.

Packages start from Dhs1,400 per night with soft drink brunch package and Dhs1,600 per night with house drink brunch package. Tel: (0)4 324 8888 or email dubai@raffles.com

New Year’s Eve Gala at Raffles Ballroom

Bid farewell to 2024 in style with Raffles’ New Year’s Eve Gala. Indulge in an international buffet featuring live cooking stations and beautifully roasted delicacies, all while enjoying live music and specially crafted drinks. At midnight, enjoy a spectacular fireworks display at the Raffles Garden, set against the breathtaking Dubai skyline. A dedicated kids’ area with games and a cosy movie night makes this celebration perfect for the entire family.

Raffles Ballroom, 3rd floor, 8pm to 1am, December 31, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs995 sparkling, Dhs295 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 324 8888 or email dining.dubai@raffles.com.