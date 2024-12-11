Sponsored: A sun-soaked sanctuary beside the sea…

Casa Amor is the new social beach house found along the shoreline of one of Dubai’s most luxurious five-star properties Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

And whilst it’s a new addition to the city, it has an alluringly old soul – imported from St. Tropez, draped in breezy bohemian charm and rendered with timeless glamour.

Mi casa es su casa

Casa Amor is a free-spirited social beach house offering curated rituals, beachside wellness and transcendent musical experiences, alongside its refined modern French sharing style dining concept.

Though the experiences evolve with the shifting shadows on the sands, it remains a space inspired by the rhythms of community and the sparks of social interaction.

Days of Amor

The daytime allure of Casa Amor doesn’t just come from the luxurious loungers, chic bare-wood cabanas and panoramic views of endless Arabian Gulf blues.

It’s a cultural nexus point that integrates wellness and lifestyle into its offerings with yoga and breathwork rituals; there’s a beachfront Reform Athletica session every Wednesday (Dhs450, including day pass and snack); Mezcal tasting and opportunities to get creative with craft workshops.

Nights of Amore

And when the sun goes down, the hands rise up with a beat portfolio befitting the hedonistic setting, provided by a roster of respected resident and guest fiesta DJs. To accompany your journey through sound, take advantage of Casa Amor’s exquisitely executed tequila-based cocktail list.

Dine on a menu curated by star chef, Chef Zouhair. Expect deep Provencal flavours infused with a Latin twist and a cleverly curated collection of dishes, including shrimp kunafa, la gamba roja, Wagyu bresaola, seared tuna, spiny lobster, chaman’s cut, and corn-fed farm chicken.

For those seeking a nourished soul, the social beach house also holds full moon rituals every month.

More to amor

Amongst the best way to experience the castaway charms of Casa Amor, is the venue’s day pass. It’s priced at Dhs600, and you get Dhs200 back to spend on food and beverages.

A sanctuary of Bohemian bliss, Casa Amor blends an extraordinary collection of wellness experiences, Insta-candy vistas, soundwave safaris, compelling creative classes and a connoisseur’s menu of elite gastronomy. But through it all, forever front and centre, Casa Amor is a house built on social stories.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. mandarinoriental.com