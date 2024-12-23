The bestselling authors will be speaking in Dubai along with other global visionaries…

It’s the end of 2024, so most of us are most likely coming up with our New Year’s resolutions for the new year. If positivity, work-life balance, physical and mental health, and saving more top your list, then consider getting a little bit of an extra boost of motivation with Mindvalley’s Future Human 2025.

Mindvalley is the world’s premier transformation platform with a goal to empower individuals to unlock their greatest potential. Leading the talks will be bestselling authors Jay Shetty and Steven Bartlett. If their videos on social media or their podcasts inspire you, this is an event you can’t miss. The event takes place from January 10 to 12, 2025, at Expo City Dubai.

Shetty and Bartlett will be joining over 20 other global thought leaders to deliver transformative keynotes, workshops, and insights for personal and professional growth. Go with an open mind and a can-do attitude and get great tips on how to unlock your full potential. The program will equip guests with tools that will help them excel in their careers, boost their health, and accelerate their journey to an extraordinary life.

Shetty is the renowned author of Think Like a Monk and host of the award-winning podcast On Purpose, and Bartlett is the creator of Europe’s No. 1 podcast, The Diary of a CEO. They both will share their insights on thriving in an ever-evolving world.

Other speakers attending the event include Regan Hillyer – serial entrepreneur and founder of Regan Hillyer International, Maejor – Grammy-nominated singer; songwriter; and producer; sharing his journey of healing through music, winning the personal battle with cancer, and Dariush Soudi, entrepreneur, mentor, and CEO of ARENA Capital.

The three-day event will also feature immersive workshops and exclusive networking opportunities. Each day will feature a specific theme for each day. Day 1 is themed on A Smarter You focusing on AI, brainpower, and productivity tools for success.Day 2, A Healthier You will provide a health blueprint based on the latest in personalized science. And on Day 3, Manifest Your Dream Life will share insights on mindsets and practices to build deeper connections and to live with intention and purpose.

Vishen Lakhiani, Founder and CEO of Mindvalley, shared his vision for the event, stating, ‘By gathering some of the brightest minds in personal transformation, we want to inspire people to create lives of meaning, impact, and connection.’

Ticket information

There are three ticket categories: Silver ticket for $399 (approx Dhs1466) for general admission gives you access to all keynote sessions; Gold Ticket for $499 (approx Dhs1833) gives you priority seating and access to premium networking opportunities; and Platinum Ticket for $1099 (approx Dhs4037) offers VIP seating, exclusive workshops, and private receptions with keynote speakers.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Jay Shetty and Steven Bartlett in Dubai x Mindvalley’s Future Human 2025, Expo City Dubai, Jan 10 to 12, 2025, prices from Dhs1466, mindvalley.com/futurehuman