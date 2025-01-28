Sponsored: Bookmark these now…

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, also known by it’s nom de plume ‘Emirates LitFest’ is the Middle East’s biggest and most enchanting celebration of books, stories, and novel (in both senses of the word) ideas.

This year will be the 17th edition of the event, packed as always with a blockbusting index of author conversations, panel discussions, writing workshops, poetry and spoken word performances, book signings, meet-and-greets and more. It’s all taking place between Wednesday, January 29 and Sunday, February 2 with the majority of its narrative unfolding around the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, with a few select events taking place at the Theatre of Digital Arts and Caravanserai.

There are more than 100 international, regional and locally-based authors headed for the festival in 2025 – and to help you leaf through this tome of talent, and pick your preferred pensmiths – we’ve bookmarked some of our favourites. This our top pick of the Emirates LitFest 2025.

All That Glitters

It’s a good job Doctor WhatsOn is in the house because *leans closer* there’s been a murder. Not really of course, this is the LitFest’s glamourous murder mystery dinner hosted by a scheming team of actor ne’er-do-wells. Your job is to eliminate the impossible, concentrate on the improbable, discover the elementary truth and cast a finger of judgment against the culprit. And if the detective career doesn’t pan out, at least you still have a delightful multi-course dinner to investigate.

Megan Hess: Fashion In Colour

Colour: the thread weaving emotion, harmony, and self-expression into fashion’s story. Iconic illustrator Megan Hess joins moderator Hafsa Lodi for a chic exploration of Fashion in Colour, where hues shape Vogue’s history and her spellbinding illustrations bring it to life. A vibrant ode to the art of dressing, vividly told.

History Lessons

What do you get if you combine inspiring, enquiring minds of historical fiction, Abraham Verghese (The Covenant of Water) and Pip Williams (The Dictionary of Lost Words, The Bookbinder of Jericho) on a panel discussion hosted by Julia Wheeler? Answer: A deep dive into bygone eras, a dissection of the marginalisation of certain voices, and an insight into how writing about forgotten chapters of the past can help us with very real issues of the present.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess

One of the world’s best-known and dearly-loved children’s authors, Jeff Kinney is in town to serve up summer holiday lols with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess! Titular character, Greg Heffley’s latest adventure is a summer storm of family chaos, mystery, and meatballs. Dive into hilarity with Kinney as he dishes on the book and brings fans on stage for fun and games. Ages 6+. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Meet Lemony Snicket!

By the clicking of our thumbs, something Snickety this way comes. A rare treat awaits as Lemony Snicket’s less unfortunate alter ego, Daniel Handler graces the LitFest stage. Join the mysterious mind behind A Series of Unfortunate Events for a delightfully dreadful chat with Jack Meggitt Phillips (author of The Beast and the Bethany, whose fans will be glad to learn has his own show at the Fest). Curious fic fans, proceed cautiously. Misery loves company, after all. Recommended for ages 10+ Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Free fest

Whilst many of the events at LitFest do come with an entry fee, the organisers are committed to ensuring storytelling is available for all, with free events like the Discovery Talks series. Think TED Talks, but with added literary flair—exploring Jane Austen’s 250-year legacy, the curse of overthinking, and the secrets of gut health. It’s an eclectic feast for the curious, promising to engage curiosities and inspire creativity.

For the full line up of events, and to get your hands on those tickets, visit the litfesttickets.emirateslitfest.com website now.

Images: Provided