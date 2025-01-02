Welcome to Mezz @ The Agenda…

If you’re in the market for humour that’s reliable, and efficient, with great gas mileage and one lady owner, have we got the motor for you. There’s no better place in the UAE to consistently watch people on stage saying funny things, live and relatively uncensored – than at The Laughter Factory.

This operation is the Gulf’s oldest comedy night, raising guffaws and slating in-laws since 1997. The format typically sees a trio of headliners coming to a variety of venues across the UAE. But all of that is about to change…

For the first time they have a little corner of Dubai to call their own, Mezz @ The Agenda – located at the outstanding concert venue (The Agenda) in Knowledge Village end of Media City.

Hot Mezz

Talking about the move, The Laughter Factory founder, Gail Clough said: “Experienced comedy promoters know that the atmosphere in the venue is just as important as the acts on stage, that is why we are delighted to be calling Mezz @ The Agenda our new home. The shape of the room and the production are perfect for live stand up. We want to give our comedy family the best experience in the world and The Agenda are working with us to create this.”

Martin P. Gravestock from The Agenda, said “We are passionate about disrupting the entertainment scene and no one does this better than comedians. Helping to make people laugh is a privilege and there isn’t a better comedy provider in the region than the Laughter Factory. We are delighted to be in partnership and look forward to creating lightning in a bottle together.”

The new venue will be getting quite the side-splitting, head-wetting, induction too – with a visiting comedy squad par excellence booked into perform Friday, January 10.

Ah-Mezz-ing space

The three funny people locked in for the January lol-a-palooza are, Scottish former ‘Comedian Of The Year’ – Daisy Earl; Harry Stachini, who’s been described as “the comedian to watch in this new decade”; Yash Bhardwaj, shortlisted for the UK’s So you Think You’re Funny; and weaponised satire merchant, Sreevatsa Praveen.

Mezz @ The Agenda, Fri Jan 10 (doors open 7pm, show starts at 8:30pm), tickets from Dhs. theagenda.com

