The King of Waltz is returning to the capital…

Love a spot of classical music? We’re here to tell you (well in advance) that violinist and conductor André Rieu will be performing once again in Abu Dhabi this year.

The award-winning performer will be returning to Etihad Arena, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

If you attended his show last year, take note that this will be a whole brand new show, so if you loved it the last time, you have every reason to attend once again. Prior to his Abu Dhabi performance last year, he put up a gig at the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the moment, tickets aren’t available, but you can register to be alerted for the presale and all updates here.

Rieu will be performing with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus, and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes, and songs from film, opera, and musicals.

He began his world tour last year in October and will be performing a total of 75 concerts across the world. And more may be added as Rieu is proving to be very popular in the cities he is performing in. So, an early booking is highly recommended.

If you aren’t aware, Rieu is one of the world’s most popular musicians as evidenced by the number of albums he has sold, which spans around 40 million. His performances are accompanied by a dazzling light show, elaborate costumes, and plenty of audience participation, making them a truly unique and immersive experience.

Also, as is customary with Rieu’s performances, we can expect plenty of fun moments that include musicians entering the stage through the crowd to beautiful imagery, tailor-made displays for each song, and more.

André Rieu x Johann Strauss Orchestra, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 18, ticket prices to be announced. Tel: (600) 511 115. etihadarena.ae

